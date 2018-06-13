Emphatic Lawrence display sinks Admiral Drake A

Have your say

Lawrence Arms sit two points clear at the Portsmouth Men’s Summer League division four summit following a 7-2 triumph over Admiral Drake A, writes Lee Todd.

Lawrence wasted no time in bagging the points as they stormed into a 7-0 lead.

Alistair Perkins, Ben Lloyd, Rob McDuff, John Stares, Tom Robson, Gordon Smith and Liam Webb put them in complete control.

Ken Patrick and Simon Hughes took late consolations for Drake.

Shearer Arms enjoyed a convincing 7-2 win over Meon Valley in division one.

Meon took the initial lead – through James Scammell.

But sets from Jim Snook, Wes Farminer, Jon Bramble, Sam Palmer and Bruce Baker then gave Shearer an insurmountable lead.

Brad Sanders pulled a set back for Meon.

But Del Thomson and Ricky Udy then added two more for Shearer – with the former scoring 180.

King Street Tavern overcame Druids Arms A 5-4 to leapfrog them into third place in division two.

John Fields and James Elliott put King 2-1 up after Ray Marsh had claimed the opener.

Allen Smith restored parity for Druids before Matt Lovesey edged King back in front at 3-2.

Druids pulled level again with a George Green win.

But it was to no avail as Michael Chandler and Jon Davison took the next two sets to seal victory for King.

Neil Hallett scored 180 as he won the last clash for the defeated Druids.

Graham Arms A remained level on points with division three’s frontrunners as they dispatched Fawcett Inn A 5-4.

Mark Morgan opened proceedings for Graham but they were soon behind as Ronny Morley and Sonnie Aird struck.

Graham regained the lead courtesy of Allan Duffin and John O’Donnell but William Leach took the sixth leg for Fawcett to square the match at 3-3.

Terry Griffiths clinched the next tie to put Graham on the brink of victory before Fawcett’s Adam Dungworth won the penultimate game to force a decider.

Graham’s Martin Simmons emerged victorious from the final leg to take the match.

Dan Carter (Jolly Taxpayer C) threw a 16-dart leg, while Fon Owen (Rose in June C) and Chris Harradine (Rose in June B) recorded 18-darters.

Dave Holton (Rose in June A) hit a maximum 170 game-shot.

Darrell Manchip (Artillery Arms) notched a 118 finish and Neil Munro (Pelham) checked out on 107.

Grant McKnight (George & Dragon B) and Danny Harmer (Pelham) both scored 180s.