Five-star Whitlock claims Portsmouth Individual League win

Simon Whitlock fired in five maximums and a 12-dart leg on his way to winning week four of the Portsmouth Individual League.

Whitlock beat Liam Jafkins in the final having dispatched Rob Collins the previous round.

Jafkins overcame Bob Crawley in his last-four game.

Martin Molnar won the plate, beating Jon McCoubie into runners-up spot.

Callum Francis hit a 144 finish.

GOSPORT LADIES’ WINTER LEAGUE

RNA stay top of division one thanks to a 6-3 triumph over Market House B.

Maxine Cadwallader and Emma Gillespie both scored 140 for Foresters Arms B but couldn’t prevent them losing 6-3 to WPM A.

Seahorse maintained their 100-per-cent record in division two as they beat BRWCA B 7-2.

Despite Paula Tripp’s 140 score for WPM B, they lost 5-4 to Foresters Arms A.

Patsy Bowell hit an 88 finish to inspire Foresters Pub to a 6-3 triumph over Lee CC in division three.

Stoke Snooker A enjoyed a 5-4 win against BRWCA A, who had a 144 score by Julia Brooker.

Green Dragon’s Reecy Thompson scored 140 as they lost 5-4 to Foresters Lounge.

Gosport Pool Arena demolished Fox 8-1 in division four.

Windsor Castle had a score of 135 from Kath Williams as they beat Foresters Lounge A 7-2.

BISHOP’S WALTHAM & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Bishop’s Waltham SC A suffered their first defeat of the season in division one as they went down 5-4 to Barleycorn A, who had a 180 from Albert Paddington and 101 finish by Martin Cutler.

Despite a 116 check-out from Matt Robbins and maximum for Dan Davis, their Hedge End Club side suffered a 6-3 loss at the hands of Acorn SC A.

Linden Tree A demolished Black Dog A 8-1.

Division two table-toppers Woolston trounced Bugle 8-1.

Dale Grove scored 180 and partnered Dave Witts to a 13-dart pairs leg as they helped Spike Islander dispatch Priory A 8-1.

Andy Sealey’s maximum inspired Bishop’s Waltham SC B to a 6-3 victory over Park Gate B.

Dave Killick scored 180 for Acorn SC B as they whitewashed Shedfield 9-0 in division three.

Black Dog B stay unbeaten thanks to a 7-2 win against Fox & Hounds.

