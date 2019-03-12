Gosport Ladies’ Winter League and Bishop’s Waltham & District League round-up

Have your say

Market House B pulled away from the bottom of Gosport Ladies’ Winter League division one as they beat Glencoe 6-3, writes Lee Todd.

Clarence had a 133 from Jayne Thompson and 72 finish by Jackie Thompson, while Glencoe’s Julie Edmunds also scored 133.

Sarah Anderson’s 64 check-out helped Three Tuns overcome RNA 6-3.

Division two leaders Market House C enjoyed a 77 game-shot from Sandy Brown as they beat WPM B 5-4.

Queens Head A gained important points in their relegation battle with a 5-4 win against Eagle.

Lee CC moved off the bottom of division three as they triumphed 6-3 over Stoke Snooker B.

Claire Fitzgerald notched a 140 score for Market House D in their 5-4 victory over Queens Head.

Foresters Lounge A’s Pennie Lewis scored 132 to help them beat HEDCA 5-4.

BISHOP’S WALTHAM & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Bishop’s Waltham SC A continued their dominance of division one with an 8-1 demolition of Linden Tree A.

The triumph included maximums from Rob Paice and Vandelow Page.

John Banks’ 180 could not prevent Hedge End Club going down 7-2 to Grapes.

Alan Shawyer and Graham Farr checked out on 112 and 100, respectively, as they helped Black Dog A to a 5-4 victory against Park Gate RBL C.

Woolston’s 5-4 win over Brewery Bar kept them second in division two, while Priory A trounced Bugle 8-1.

Steve Phillips’ 125 game-shot inspired Bishopstoke to a 6-3 win against Priory C in division three.

FAREHAMANIA

The Portsmouth Darts Series competition returns on Saturday, April 13.

A guaranteed £350 top prize will be up for grabs in the men’s competition at Fareham WMC.

Entry costs £8 with prizes for anyone reaching the last eight.

The competition starts at 2pm and will run alongside a ladies’ event and over-50s contest.

There will be a plate tournament, while early-bird singles and open pairs competitions are also scheduled.

Doors open at 10am and the first contest starts at 11am. For details, call Stefan Evrard on 07470 092481.

PHOENIX EASTER OPEN

A top prize of £300 is up for grabs at Waterlooville’s Phoenix Club on Saturday, April 20 (1pm).

Entry costs £7, while there is also a doubles tournament at 11am (£3). Doors open at 9am for breakfast.