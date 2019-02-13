Hampshire suffer heavy league defeat to Lancashire in BDO county competition

Hampshire dropped into the bottom half of the British Darts Organisation premier division after suffering a 28-11 loss at home to Lancashire

The hosts started well with Kelly Palmer and Pennie Lewis putting the ladies’ B side 2-0 up, writes Lee Todd.

Lancashire then rattled-off three sets on the trot before Joanne Senior won the last tie to end the match square at 3-3.

Lancashire men’s second-string put themselves firmly in the driving seat as they took the first five sets without reply.

Bradley Kirk got Hampshire off the mark however Lancashire took another five sets before Hampshire could get another set with Mick Street winning the final clash to end the match 10-2.

Lancashire took a dominant 13-5 lead into the second day but Hampshire showed some fight and reduced their opponents advantage by two as they won the ladies’ A match 4-2.

Sue Lowther won the opener but Lancashire immediately levelled. Tracy North and Abi Jurd won the next two sets to give Hampshire a 3-1 lead.

Lancashire pulled a set back before Jo Rolls sealed victory for Hampshire ladies.

Lancashire needed four wins from the men’s A game for an overall triumph in the match, and they got one straight away as they went 1-0 up.

Troy Butler restored parity for Hampshire’s men but it was to no avail as Lancashire took the next five sets to win overall and claim three bonus points.

Bradley Kirk won the eighth set to pull one back for Hampshire, however, that was all they could muster with Lancashire claiming the four remaining sets to win the men’s A match 10-2.

Meanwhile, Lord Chichester B claimed the Portsmouth Men’s Winter League fives crown with a 3-0 win over Harvest Home in the final.

Harvest’s Phil King opened the final with a 180 but still went down 2-1 to John Madgwick.

Darren Barnes put Chichester 2-0 up before Mike Feaver sealed victory with a 17-darter.

It was Feaver’s second 17-dart leg of the night as he and team-mate Justin Hughes also recorded the feat in the 3-0 semi-final win over Jolly Taxpayer C.

Harvest were awarded a walkover in their semi-final against Rose in June C.