Jenkins triumphs in Christmas Open 

Andy Jenkins emerged victorious from the annual Christmas Open competition.

The Cosham thrower beat Buster Turner 6-4 in the final to claim the £300 first prize at Waterlooville’s Phoenix Club.

Jenkins had dispatched Ricky Williams in the semi-final and Richard North in the last eight.

Turner won his quarter-final against Matt Charman before overcoming John Large in the next round.

Eligh Compton and Callum Francis both reached the last eight while Dan Smith, Joe Davies, Tim Hope, Ross Fury, Sid Woolgar, Tracy North, Shane Daughtrey and Paul La Roche were all knocked out in the previous round.

Lee Smith triumphed in the plate contest, winning the final 5-4 to put Rob Collins in the runners-up spot.

Smith’s route to the final saw him beat Joe Bridle in the quarters and Charlie Large in the last four, while Collins dispatched Kev Hookey and then Ryan Groves.

Phil Rudder and Mark Andrews lost out in the quarters while James Turner, Lee Dagnall, Dave Katt, Ross Hughes, Ted Andrews, Dan Eade, Val Emm and Terry Archer all reached the last 16.

Collins also finished as runner-up in the pairs competition where he partnered John Large to the final only to be beaten 5-4 by Sid Woolgar and North.