Jolly Taxpayer C fire message to Portsmouth Men’s Winter League rivals

Jolly Taxpayer C have struck an important blow in the Portsmouth Men’s Winter League division one title race, writes Lee Todd.

The table-toppers triumphed 5-4 against third-placed Lord Chichester B.

Steve Ockendon and Shaun O’Donovan put Taxpayer 2-1 up with wins either side of a Buster Turner reply.

But despite Lee O’Donovan notching a 15-darter and 112 finish, he couldn’t stop Ross Hughes restoring parity with a 15-dart leg, two 180s and a 102 check-out.

A pair of maximums and 14 and 15-dart legs saw David Smith make it 3-2 before a 15-darter and 138 game-shot by Jack Seymour drew Chichester level again.

Taxpayer regained the lead with an 18-dart effort from Andy Newcombe and John McCourbrie hit a 134 finish to seal their victory.

Darren Barnes won the last set for Chichester but it was nothing more than a consolation in the final reckoning.

George & Dragon B kept alive their hopes of avoiding relegation from division two as they enjoyed a 6-3 victory over Clarence Gardens.

Mark French and Liam Emery put George 2-0 up before Paul Richmond, with an 18-dart leg and 116 finish, and Dan Shambrook squared the match.

George wasted no further time in bagging the points as Gareth Young, Ian Smith and Andrew Phipps rattled off three on the trot.

Clarence’s Aaron Shambrook scored 180 against Phipps.

Leigh Rawlins won a consolation set with an 18-dart leg and 112 finish before Les Phipps added George’s sixth.

Phoenix Southsea came from behind to beat Oyster House A 6-3 in division three.

Jim Scammell gave them an early lead only for Rob Loveridge and Leon Shires to put Oyster 2-1 up.

David Mitchell made it 2-2 but Oyster were soon back in front with a win by Jon MacDonald.

It was one-way traffic from there on, though.

Chris Tate, James Scammell, Pete Hickman and John Lloyd won the last four games to take the match for Phoenix.

Baffins enjoyed a 6-3 win against Jolly Taxpayer B.

After sharing walkovers, Baffins won the first four legs played courtesy of Colin Hunt, Piers Howorth, Ian Bates and Vic Wain.

Alex Adams and Chris Wallis restored a little pride for Taxpayer before Brian Breadner capped the win.