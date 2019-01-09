Leopold fire up promotion charge with win against George & Dragon

Have your say

Leopold Tavern beat George & Dragon A 5-4 to sit second in Portsmouth Men’s Winter League division four at the halfway stage of the season.

Harry Rogers and Andy Broadman put Leopold 2-1 up as they took legs either side of a George win from Anthony Plummer, writes Lee Todd.

From then George seized the advantage as Frank Woodward and Russell Swain-Edwards put them ahead and a walkover for Robbie Brooks made it 4-2.

But that was all they could muster with Leopold’s Craig Dyer, Paul Simmonds and Aaron Ralph taking the remaining legs to win the match.

Rose in June A enjoyed a convincing 7-2 victory over Admiral Drake A in division five.

Malcolm Sparks, Dave Lennox, Bill Alderman and Dave Holton gave Rose a commanding lead before Chris Potter got Drake off the mark.

Rose then rattled-off another three on the trot courtesy of Archie Newstead, Brad Lennox and Graham Turner before Mark Mitchell added a second for Drake.

Artillery Arms earned their first points of the season in division one as they came from behind to beat Lord Chichester B 5-4.

Shane Filleul got Artillery started with an 18-dart leg before sets from Darrell Manchip and Roy Morran put them 3-0 up.

Chichester battled back to take a 4-3 lead thanks to Steve Ketchen, Dean Charman, Darren Barnes and Ross Hughes, with Ketchen scoring 174 and Barnes throwing an 18-darter.

But it was to no avail as Artillery’s Graham Davies and Jim Adams won the last two sets to take the match.

George & Dragon B also came from behind to secure a first victory of the season as they triumphed 6-3 over King Street Tavern in division two.

Gareth Young and Malcolm Tilley put George 2-0 up before wins from Matt Lovesy, Michael Chandler and Howard Price propelled King into a 3-2 lead.

However, it was one-way traffic from there on with George wins from Andrew Phipps, Grant McKnight and Mark Wilson, along with a walkover for Les Phipps.

Meanwhile in division three, Newcome Arms were three players short but still managed to continue their promotion push.

They overcame The Tap 5-4.

Tap’s Ron Albury, Christopher Head and Tommy Chandler were all awarded walkovers putting their side 3-0 up.

Graham Cotterell won the first set played for Newcome making it 3-1 but Paul Boden won the next clash for Tap moving them just one win from victory.

But Newcome refused to roll over and Dan Cronin, Ron Neale, Jim West and Tony Price were all on the mark to win the remaining games and give Newcome the points.

Paul La Roche (Jolly Taxpayer C) threw a pair of 18-dart legs.

Also 18-dart efforts were recorded by Dan Eade (Phoenix North End B), Chris Harradine (Rose in June B), Danny Smith (Admiral Drake B) and Joe Sweetman (Portland Arms).

Lee Robertson (Clarence Gardens) and Ron Waters (Froddington Arms) both registered 105 game-shots.

Stag A’s Roy Sands, Shearer Arms duo Paul Slingsby and Jon Bramble, Phoenix North End B’s Bob Hey and Jolly Taxpayer C duo Shaun O’Donovan and Lee Scattergood all fired in maximums.

Martin Clifford, of Druids Arms B, scored 177.