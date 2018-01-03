Mermaid in position for new year charge

Have your say

MERMAID A sit third in Portsmouth Men’s Winter League division C at the season’s halfway mark, following a 5-4 triumph over Froddington Arms B.

James Woolley and Bill Messenbird put Mermaid 2-0 up before Cyril Hallett got Froddington off the mark.

Ken Fletcher and Peter Oliver made it 4-2 to Mermaid, either side of a Froddington win from Alan Miller.

Froddington were kept in the match by wins from Ian Ogilvie and Dave Paul but it was Mermaid’s George Mountford who won the crucial final clash to take the points.

Baffins cemented their second-place position in division D with a 7-2 victory over Lawrence Arms.

Dale Stockwell, Bruce Duff, Piers Howorth and Fred Fuggle propelled Baffins into a 4-0 lead.

Liam Webb won a leg for Lawrence but it was to no avail as Vic Wain, Ian Bates and Mick Chandler ensured Baffins had an insurmountable lead.

Gordon Smith took a late consolation for Lawrence.

Admiral Drake C stay in division A’s relegation zone after suffering a 7-2 defeat at the hands of Eastfield.

Paul Garland, Charlie Linkhorn, Paul Easterbrook and Liam McGuire put Eastfield firmly in control with a 4-0 advantage.

Liam O’Driscoll got Drake off the mark but Eastfield’s Julian Court took the next set to win the match.

Danny Browne won a consolation set for Drake before Kevin Wilson and Phil Rudder completed a convincing win for Eastfield.

Jolly Taxpayer B are still searching for their first points of the season in division B after going down 6-3 to Raven.

Paul Morgan won the opener for Taxpayer but their lead was short-lived as Scott Lees, Lee Simmons, Jerry Goddard, Allen Gaymer, Alan Unwin and Ken O’Hara gave Raven an insurmountable lead.

Tom Money and George Davis took the last two legs as consolations for Taxpayer.

Charlie Jackson (Admiral Drake B) threw a 14-dart leg while Paul La Roche (Jolly Taxpayer C) recorded a 15-darter and Fon Owen (Rose in June C) had a 16-dart effort, also including a 180.

Danny Smith (Admiral Drake B) notched a pair of 17-darters.

And his team-mate Adam Lipscombe finished legs in 17 and 18 darts, hitting a 180 and 126 finish in the process.

Mark Ford (Rose in June B), Darren Barnes, Frankie Howard (both Lord Chichester B), Kyle McManus (Old House at Home) and Shane Filleul (Newcome Arms A) also had 18-dart legs.

Paul Slingsby (Shearer Arms) checked-out on 139, Daryl Connor (Old House at Home) hit a 115 finish and Bob Osborn (Meon) registered a 107 game-shot.

Martyn Carlyle, Joe Sweetman (both Portland) and Joe Bridle (Phoenix North End B) all fired in maximums.