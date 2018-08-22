Mermaid swim closer to Portsmouth League survival

Have your say

Mermaid A pulled away from the bottom two of Portsmouth Men’s Summer League division three as they triumphed 5-4 over Phoenix Southsea.

John Lloyd won the opener for Phoenix before Mermaid took control with legs from Jamie Poulter, Mick McDaid, Ralph Edwards, Bill Messingbird and Gary Hornby.

Phoenix made the scoreline more respectable as Jon Sullivan, Neil Loughton and Pete Hickman won the remaining ties.

Newcome Arms C are rooted to the foot of division four after going down 5-4 to Admiral Drake A.

Drake took a 2-0 lead through Simon Hughes and Carl Spratt before Steve Wood Jnr, Robert Oliver, Jeff Gibb and Dave West put Newcome within a leg of victory.

But Drake refused to roll over as Richard Lindford, Terry Philips and Mark Mitchell won the last three legs to complete their comeback.

Jolly Taxpayer C cemented third place in division one with a 6-3 victory over The Meon.

Gary Smith, Dave Smith and Lee O’Donovan propelled them into a 3-0 lead before Jason Appleton and Jim Scammell reduced Meon’s deficit to one set, with Scammell throwing a 16-darter.

Andy Newcombe and Shaun O’Donovan took the next two sets to bag the points for Taxpayer before Charlie Dunn added their sixth and James Scammell won a consolation with a 17-dart leg.

George & Dragon B moved within two points of division two’s leading pair as they dispatched Apsley House 5-4, despite being two players short.

Malcolm Tilley opened proceedings for George but they were soon behind as Paul Wicks struck and Ian Leighfield was awarded a walkover.

George regained the lead with sets from Les Phipps and Robert Scott but it wasn’t long before they were trailing again as Gareth Rees was on the mark and Paul Morgan was gifted a walkover.

Graham Wheatley threw an 18-dart leg for Apsley in the penultimate clash but he couldn’t better George’s Mark French who scored 177 as he levelled the match at 4-4.

And it was George’s Gareth Young who won the crucial final leg to take the match.

Adam Lipscombe (Admiral Drake B) threw a pair of 17-darters and a 180, while there were also 17-dart efforts from his team-mates Mike Symes and Danny Smith as well as Mick Tate (Raven), Charlie Linkhorn (Eastfield), Justin Hughes and John Madgwick (both Lord Chichester B). Shaun Roberts (Rose in June C) notched an 18-dart leg.

Hughes also fired in a maximum as did Barry Stevens (Admiral Drake B).

Kevin Gamblin (Duke of Devonshire B) hit a 134 game-shot and Allan Lloyd (Eastfield) checked out on 112.

Dave Lennox (Rose in June A) recorded a 105 finish, while Paul Taylor (Rose in June B) and Kevin Gilchrist (Lord Chichester B) both had 100 game-shots.

Oyster House B are looking for players, anyone interested should call Mervin Keen on 023 9282 7456 or email m.keen4@ntlworld.com