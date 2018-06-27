Mihell holds nerve to deliver glory for Graham Arms

Have your say

Graham Arms kept pace with the frontrunners in Portsmouth Men’s Summer League division three thanks to a 5-4 victory against Baffins, writes Lee Todd.

Mark Morgan and Martin Simmons put them 2-1 up with legs either side of a Baffins win from Vic Wain.

Terry Griffiths doubled Graham’s lead with a 141 game-shot before Gil Bryan and Mick Chandler restored parity.

Graham moved within a leg of victory as Nigel Young made it 4-3 but Dale Stockwell took the penultimate tie for Baffins to force a decider, which was taken by Mark Mihell.

Fawcett Inn B came from behind to dispatch The Tap 5-4 in division four.

Tap’s Jonathan Blake kicked things off with a 100 check-out before Michael Wharton, Cliff Martin and Steve Fell put Fawcett in the driving seat.

Chris Cobb Snr, Chris Cobb Jnr and Steve Hansford helped Tap battle back and gave them a 4-3 advantage.

But it was to no avail with John McKeon and Stephen Gardner winning the remaining games to earn Fawcett the points.

Admiral Drake B maintained their 100-per-cent record at the head of division one as they beat Portland Arms 6-3.

James Brooker notched a 17-darter and 180 as he got the ball rolling before Dennis Smith doubled their tally.

Martyn Carlyle got Portland off the mark before Drake’s Danny Smith made it 3-1 with an 18-dart effort and 180.

Portland pulled a set back courtesy of Glen Booth but Barry Stevens won the next set to make it 4-2.

A walkover for Gregorio Bartayres was then followed by wins for Drake’s Mike Symes (18-darter) and Adam Lipscombe.

Druids Arms B sit bottom of division two after going down 5-4 to George & Dragon B.

Ian Attfield and Mark Pearce gave them early leads but each time George hit back – first through Mark Wilson and then Mike McKnight.

Robert Scott put George ahead for the first time but the game was soon all square again as Dale Simmons struck.

Malcolm Tilley claimed a fourth set for George only for Druids’ Liam Clow to win the next and make it 4-4.

The decider was won by Grant McKnight as George moved within two points of the top two.

Liam Jafkins (Rose in June C) recorded a pair of 15-darters and two 180s, while Vince Aston (Phoenix North End B) and Ross Fury (Rose in June C) also finished legs in 15 darts. Fury scored a 180.

Jon Bramble (Shearer Arms) threw a 17-dart leg and there were 18-dart efforts by Ben Huntingdon (Rose in June C), Gary Dean (Stag B), Dean Jones (Lord Chichester B) and Lee Smith (Phoenix North End B). Smith hit a 104 finish.

Lee Scattergood (Jolly Taxpayer C) and Kevin Gilchrist (Lord Chichester B) both checked out on 110 and Allen Gaymer (Raven) hit a 108 finish.

Dan Carter (Jolly Taxpayer C), Justin Hughes and Darren Barnes (both Lord Chichester B) all fired in maximums.