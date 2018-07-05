Newcome Arms hit summit after beating Lawrence Arms

Have your say

Newcome Arms B leapfrogged Lawrence Arms to take top spot in Portsmouth Men’s Summer League division four after beating them 6-3, writes Lee Todd.

Jim West opened proceedings only for Rob McDuff to then pull Lawrence level.

Newcome wasted no more time in sealing victory as Graham Cotterell, Tony Price, Mark Cunningham and Tony Small rattled off four on the trot. Price notched a 16-darter. Alistair Perkins and John Stares took consolations for Lawrence – either side of an Alan Graf effort.

Rose in June C won a decider to triumph 5-4 over Admiral Drake B and overtake them at the head of division one.

Fon Owen beat Barry Stevens to get Rose off the mark. Both players registered 17-dart legs and Owen hit 180.

Danny Smith levelled for Drake who then fell 3-1 down as Liam Jafkins threw a pair of 17-darters and Chris Jafkins sealed an 18-dart effort to beat Charlie Jackson, who scored a 180.

The deficit was reduced by James Brooker only for Ross Fury to then move Rose to the brink of victory.

Drake refused to roll over as Phil Harty pulled a leg back with a 16-darter and Mike Symes levelled with an 18-dart leg. But Rose’s Trevor Rogers won the decider to take the points.

Apsley House closed in on division two’s promotion spots as they dispatched Druids Arms A 5-4.

Apsley took a 2-0 lead with a win from Ian Leighfield and a walkover for Arthur Hughes. Momentum then swung to Druids as Neil Hallett got them off the mark with an 18-dart leg before Connor Smith and Ray Marsh moved them 3-2 up.

Gareth Rees restored parity only for Brett Smith to put Druids back in front. But that was all they could muster with Graham Wheatley and Jim Eckworth winning the remaining ties to give Apsley the match.

Division four basement side Leopold Tavern closed the gap on the teams above them thanks to a 5-4 victory over George & Dragon A.

Leopold took a 4-1 lead through Craig Dyer, Ian Rogers (109 finish), Paul Simmonds and Len Eastland after Anthony Plummer had won the opener for George.

George staged a fightback with a win from Robbie Brooks and 16-dart leg from Shane Plummer but it was to no avail as Leopold were gifted the penultimate clash as a walkover for Les Shipp. Les Weston won the final tie as a consolation for George.

Shearer Arms’ Del Thomson threw a 16-darter. Lord Chichester B’s Justin Hughes hit two 18-darters, a 180 and 118 finish.

Other 18-dart legs came from John Madgwick jnr (Lord Chichester B), Dave Lock (Stag B), Steve Humby, Lee O’Donovan (both Jolly Taxpayer C), Kevin Wilson (Eastfield) and Jon Bramble (Shearer Arms). Humby hit a 113 check-out and Madgwick Jnr a 100 game-shot.

Robert Griffin (Portland) notched a 122 finish, while James Miller (Clarence Gardens) and Mark Standen (Meon) checked-out on 108 and 107 respectively. Other top finishes included a 103 from Pete Roberts and 102 by Paul Garland (Eastfield).

Lee Smith, Vince Aston (both Phoenix North End B), Dean Jones, Mike Feaver (both Lord Chichester B) and Phil Rudder (Eastfield) all fired in maximums.