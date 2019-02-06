Have your say

The North family dominated week two of the Portsmouth Individual series as Richard North won the main competition while his wife Tracey triumphed in the plate.

Richard beat Whitlock in the final having previously beaten Syd Woolgar in the semi-finals. Whitlock defeated Paul Gibbs in their semi.

Tracey took the plate crown by beating Liam McGuire in the final, having dispatched Buster Turner in the last four. McGuire reached the final by Mike Finlay in the semis.

Richard North hit a maximum 170 finish while Whitlock registered 13 180s and two 11-darters.

Meanwhile, in the Gosport Ladies’ Winter League Katrina Butler’s 140 score helped WPM A beat Glencoe 5-4 to stay top of division one.

Despite a 96 finish from Claire Branscombe her Carisbrooke side lost 5-4 to Three Tuns.

Market House B gained valuable points in their relegation battle with a 5-4 victory over Solent SC A.

Market House C beat Solent SC B 7-2 to pull level on points with division two leaders Seahorse who suffered 5-4 defeat at the hands of Queens Head A.

Lynn Johnson’s 140 score and 85 finish were small consolation for division three table-toppers Stoke Snooker A as they went down 6-3 to Five Alls.

Stoke Snooker B demolished Foresters Pub 8-1 with Tracy Madgewick scoring 133 as they moved within two points of the leaders.

Basement-side Lee CC secured their second win of the season as they overcame Village Home 5-4.

Rose Scanlon’s 139 score couldn’t prevent her HEDCA side losing 5-4 to Windsor Castle in division four.

Market House D moved two points clear at the head of the table thanks to a 5-4 triumph against Gosport Pool Arena.