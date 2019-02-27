Park Gate beaten… Andy Jenkins takes the glory… Success for Katie Barrett

Have your say

A maximum from Roger Jeans and 17-dart leg by Andy Underwood couldn’t stop Park Gate RBL C suffering a 5-4 defeat at the hands of Acorn SC A in Bishop’s Waltham & District League division one.

Grapes drop to third after going down 5-4 to Linden Tree A, writes Lee Todd.

Woolston SC kept the pressure on division two’s leaders as they beat Park Gate RBL B 6-3.

Despite James Jarrett scoring 180 his Bishop’s Waltham SC B side lost 5-4 to Brewery Bar.

Priory Bar stay two points clear at the top of division three following their 7-2 triumph over Black Dog B.

Meanwhile, Portsmouth Darts Series’ Farehamania competition returns for the sixth outing on Saturday, April 13.

A guaranteed £350 top prize will be up for grabs in the men’s competition at Fareham WMC thanks to sponsors Norjon Engineers.

Entry costs £8 per person with prizes for anyone reaching the last eight. It starts at 2pm and will run alongside a ladies’ event with a £100 top prize and over 50s contest offering £40 to the winner.

Early losers can also take part in a plate competition costing £3 to enter

Before the main events there will be early bird singles and open pairs competitions costing £3 and £8 respectively. Doors open at 10am and the first contest starts at 11am.

For more information call Stefan Evrard on 07470 092481.

In the Portsmouth Individual League Andy Jenkins triumphed in week five of the competition, beating Simon Whitlock into second place.

Jenkins notched nine 180s and an 11-dart leg on a route to the final that saw him beat Steve Harradine in the semi-finals.

Whitlock fired in a maximum 170 finish for the second week running and saw off John Large in the last four.

Paul Gibbs won the plate contest with Corrine Hammond finishing as runner-up and Lee Dagnall and Mike Finlay losing out in the semi-finals.

Queens Head B’s Katie Barrett claimed the Gosport Ladies’ Winter League individual crown, beating defending champion Sandy Brown, of Market House C, 2-1 in the final.

On route to the final Barrett beat Stoke Snooker B’s Bev Scarsbrook 2-1 in the semis, having beaten RNA’s Teresa Lewis by the same margin in the previous round.

Brown won her quarter-final against Claire Branscombe, of Carisbrooke Arms, 2-1 before going on to overcome WPM B’s Laura Harty 2-1 in the last four.

WPM A duo Ellie Gostich and Sue Finch both reached the last eight.

Branscombe hit the biggest finish of the night with a 107 game-shot.

Foresters Arms B were in fine form as they demolished Glencoe 8-1 in division one with Gemma Hayter hitting a maximum, Max Cadwallader scoring 160 and Lou Smith notching a 76 game-shot.

Table-topping WPM A had a 91 check-out from Katrina Butler as they beat Market House A 6-3.

Justine Ballard’s 82 finish helped Three Tuns win 7-2 against Clarence