Phoenix Southsea moving up after capitalising on advantage against British Queen

Have your say

Phoenix Southsea moved into the top half of Portsmouth Men’s Winter League division three after taking advantage of a depleted British Queen side to secure a 5-4 victory.

Jamie McClelland, Alex Vernal and Nick Hatherley won the first three sets played but that only succeeded in putting them on level terms as Phoenix’s John Nash, Neil Loughton and John Lloyd were all awarded walkovers, writes Lee Todd.

Peter Hickman and Jim Scammell won the next two sets to take the points for Phoenix before Mark Cunningham won a consolation for Queen.

Admiral Drake C stay rooted to the bottom of division four following a 5-4 loss to The Raven.

Mick Tate opened proceedings for Raven but they were soon behind as Drake’s Shane Plummer and Raymond Woodward took the next two legs.

Raven regained the lead through Glenn Breamner and Scott Lees before Julian Hoffman restored parity for Drake.

Alan Unwin put Raven within a leg of victory but Drake’s Tony Plummer won the penultimate clash to force a decider which Ray Marsh won for Raven.

Harvest Home hold on to their slim lead at the head of division five after edging out Mermaid A 5-4.

Phil King and Liam Thomson put Harvest 2-1 up with legs either side of a Mermaid win from Kelvin Fletcher.

Mermaid’s Edward Harding made it 2-2 before Trevor Martin and Michael Griffin put Harvest in the driving seat.

But Mermaid refused to roll over with Gary Hornby and James Woolley squaring the match at 4-4 before Harvest’s David King clinched victory.

Admiral Drake B kept the pressure on division one’s leaders as they saw off Shearer Arms 7-2.

Drake took a 4-0 lead courtesy of wins from Ricky Williams, who managed an 18-dart leg and a 180, Barry Stevens, with a 13-darter, and Adam Lipscombe along with a walkover for Dennis Smith.

Jon Bramble achieved an 18-dart leg and 180 against Stevens.

Sam Palmer got Shearer off the mark but it was to no avail with Danny Smith, who threw a 180, and Sam Head taking the next two sets for Drake.

Robert Blake won a consolation set for Shearer and James Brooker was awarded the last tie as a walkover.

Apsley House gained valuable points in division two’s relegation battle as they beat King Street Tavern 6-3 to leapfrog them in the table.

Apsley had to come from behind as John Fields, Howard Price and James Elliott powered King into a 3-0 lead.

However it was one-way traffic from there on with Ian Leighfield, Craig McCutcheon, Paul Morgan, Jim Eckworth, Graham Wheatley and Tom Debowski sealed a convincing win for Apsley.

Dan Eade (Phoenix North End B) and Dean Jones (Lord Chichester B) both threw 15-dart legs with Eade hitting a 138 finish and Jones a 180.

Lee Cook (Phoenix North End B) recorded a 17-darter and there were 18-dart efforts from Paul La Roche, Andy Newcombe, Adam Fieldman (all Jolly Taxpayer C) and Shaun Roberts (Rose in June C), Roberts checked-out on 114.

Mick Neilson (Stag A) notched a 140 game-shot and Nigel Young (Graham Arms) hit a 100 finish.

Roy Morran (Artillery Arms) and Liam O’Driscoll (Stag B) both fired in maximums.