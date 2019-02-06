Have your say

Portland Arms moved to the head of Portsmouth Men’s Winter League division two with a 6-3 victory over George & Dragon B.

The win saw them move above Rose in June C who suffered a first defeat of the season as they lost 5-4 to King Street Tavern, writes Lee Todd.

Portland took a 3-1 lead with sets from Asa Norris, Martyn Carlyle and Ben Watson, while only Malcolm Tilley could provide an early response from George.

Liam Emery pulled a set back for George but Joe Sweetman, Keith Mayne and Robert Griffin rattled off three on the trot to give Portland the match.

George were awarded the final set as a walkover for Grant McKnight.

Stag B came from behind to dispatch Newcome Arms B 6-3 and maintain their unbeaten record in division three.

Tony Price and Don Cronin gave Newcome a 2-0 advantage only for Liam O’Driscoll and Gary Dean to pull Stag level.

Ron Farmer Snr edged Newcome back in front before Stag seized control of the match with wins from Steve Clarke, John Andrews and Danny Browne bagging the points before David Place was given a walkover in the last set.

Froddington Arms triumphed 6-3 over Baffins in division four.

Dale Stockwell and Ian Bates earned Baffins a 2-1 lead with legs either side of a Froddington win from Ron Waters.

Dave Paul and Paul Lipscombe took the next two ties to put Froddington ahead for the first time but Piers Howorth was on hand to restore parity for Baffins with the next leg.

Froddington were gifted the next leg as a walkover for Derek Toms before Ron Hannam and Cyril Hallett took the remaining games to win the match.

Oyster House kept pace with division five’s top side as they defeated Admiral Drake A 6-3.

Frank Butcher won the opener for Oyster but Drake immediately hit back through Terry Philips.

Oyster put themselves in the driving seat with wins from Mervin Keen, Graham Keen and Neil Osborne building a 4-1 lead.

Chris Potter won the next leg to keep Drake in the match before Ian McNiven and Bob Osborne sealed Oyster’s victory.

Richard Linford won the last leg as a consolation for Drake.

Rose in June B pulled away from division one’s bottom three as they overcame Milton Arms 5-4.

Robert Ford and Ian Pearce both gave Rose early leads but each time Milton pegged them straight back with Julian Court and then Paul Emeney on the mark.

Chris Harradine made it 3-2 to Rose before Milton’s Allen Lloyd squared the match.

Shane Mullins won the seventh tie to put Rose within a set of victory and despite Kevin Wilson taking the penultimate clash for Milton it was Rose’s Michael Neat who won the decisive final set to give Rose the match.

Darren Barnes (Lord Chichester B) threw a 15-dart leg and 180 while Steve Burtenshaw (Phoenix North End C) registered a 17-darter.

There were 18-dart efforts from Jon Davison, Michael Chandler (both King Street Tavern), Paul La Roche (Jolly Taxpayer C), Mike Symes, Ricky Williams, Danny Smith (all Admiral Drake B), Colin McKean (Fountain), Fon Owen and Trevor Rogers (both Rose in June C).

Smith and Symes checked out on 142 and 112 respectively while Owen and Rogers both scored 180.

Kyle McManus (Fountain) hit a 127 game-shot, Edward Harding (Mermaid A) had a 108 finish and Ross Fury (Lord Chichester B) notched a 104 check-out.

Lee O’Donovan (Jolly Taxpayer C), Adam Lipscombe (Admiral Drake B), Kevin Gamblin (Rutland Arms) and Howard Price (King Street Tavern) all fired in maximums.

Newcome Arms B are looking for players, anyone interested should call Ron Neale on 023 9283 8434 or 07795 380393.