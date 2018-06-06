Raven swoop to leave Leopold winless

Have your say

Leopold Tavern are still searching for their first win of the season in division three of the Portsmouth Men’s Summer League after a 6-3 defeat at the hands of The Raven, writes Lee Todd.

Alan Unwin won the opener but it was Leopold who seized control as John Elverson, Len Eastland and Paul Simmonds put them 3-1 up.

But that was all they could manage as Ken O’Hara, John Garnett, Lee Simmons, Scot Lees and Jerry Goddard won the remaining ties for Raven.

Oyster House A dropped two points behind division four’s leaders as they went down 6-3 to Fawcett Inn B.

Oyster twice took the lead through Rob Loveridge and Robert Osborne but each time Fawcett levelled – first through Peter McKeon and then with a walkover for Colin Hatherley.

Mark McKeon then put Fawcett in front before Alex Hood made it 3-3.

But it was one-way traffic from there on with Steve Fell, Derrick Proudlock and Stephen Gardner taking the last three to win it for Fawcett. Rose in June B enjoyed a convincing 7-2 win over Fountain Inn in division one.

Rose took a 4-1 lead thanks to Paul Taylor, Brian Ford, Ian Pearce and Michael Neat. Ford and Pearce both scored 180s as Kyle McManus provided the only early resistance. Laurie Clark doubled Fountain’s tally but it was to no avail as Robert Ford won the seventh set for Rose to end the match as a contest.

Shane Williams scored 180 as he added Rose’s sixth and the final set was awarded to Mark Ford as a walkover.

Pelham Arms sit second in division two thanks to a 7-2 triumph over King Street Tavern.

John Fields gave King the initial lead but it was short-lived with Paul Stillwell, Scott Yule, Danny Harmer and Neil Munro turning the tables.

Michael Chandler pulled a set back but wins from Darren Mannell and Pete Huntley along with a walkover for Ben Rowley completed Pelham’s win.

Kevin Gilchrist (Lord Chichester B) threw a 14-dart leg. Ricky Williams (Admiral Drake B), Lee O’Donovan and Paul La Roche (both Jolly Taxpayer C) all notched 15-darters – with O’Donovan scoring a 180 and La Roche hitting a 118 finish.

John Madgwick (Lord Chichester B) finished a leg in 16, Chris Jafkins (Rose in June C) recorded a 17-darter and there were 18-dart legs from Mike Symes, Danny Smith (both Admiral Drake B), Kevin Wilson (Eastfield), Fon Owen and Liam Jafkins (both Rose in June C).

Robert Houghton (Duke of Devonshire B) checked out on 117. Melvin Waters (Oyster House B) and Julian Whelan (Portland) hit 104 and 101 game-shots respectively.

Bruce Baker (Shearer Arms), Robert Scott (George & Dragon B), Ian Bates (Baffins), Sam Head (Admiral Drake B) and Mark Standen (Meon) all fired in maximums. Charlie Hymers (Electric Arms) scored a 160.

• PORTSMOUTH INDIVIDUAL LEAGUE

Andy Jenkins emerged victorious from week eight of the Portsmouth Individual League.

The Cosham thrower, nicknamed Rocky, clinched success in the competition after beating Gavin Carlin in the final.

Steve Harradine and Ricky Williams both reached the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Rob Collins took the plate crown.

Callum Francis finished runner-up, while Ross Fury and Andy Shaw lost in the last four.

Kieron Smith hit a 170 finish in the eighth week of action.

Jenkins recorded a 12-dart leg and five maximums, while Liam Jafkins also scored five 180s.

• GIRLZ N GLORY

Sue Lowther triumphed in the fifth running of the Girlz n Glory competition at Gosport’s RAFA Club.

Lowther pocketed a top prize of £250 for her success.

The Horndean star beat London’s Tina Neylon 5-3 in the final.

She had earlier dispatched Portsmouth’s Jane Monaghan in the semis.

Lowther got the better of Tracy North in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Neylon beat Louise Pearson 4-2 in the last eight before overcoming Leanne Topper by the same margin in the next round.

Tammy Mackenzie and Dawn Simmonds also reached the quarter-finals of the event.

• FAREHAMANIA COMPETITION

The Farehamania competition returns to Fareham Working Men’s Club with a guaranteed £350 top prize.

The event, on Saturday, June 30, costs £8 to enter with prizes for anyone reaching the quarter-final stage.

The main event will start at 1pm.

Ladies and over-50s contests will run alongside the main competition. They cost £5 and £4 to enter, respectively.

First-round losers can take part in a plate competition, while there is an early-bird tournament starting at 10am.Both cost £3.

For more information, contact Stefan Evrard on 07470 092481.