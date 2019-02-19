Richard North takes direct approach to success with wins over Andy Jenkins and Simon Whitlock

Have your say

Richard North triumphed in week four of the Portsmouth Individual League series beating Andy Jenkins into runners-up spot.

North reached the final by overcoming Simon Whitlock in the semis, writes Lee Todd.

Jenkins beat Steve Harradine at the same stage.

Sid Woolgar won the plate contest with Buster Turner reaching the final and Mike Finlay and Liam Jafkins losing out in the last four.

Whitlock, Jenkins and Harradine all scored six maximums and Whitlock also checked-out on 170.

Meanwhile, in the Gosport Ladies’ Winter League Foresters Arms B won the division one cup in convincing style as they demolished Market House B 8-1 in the final.

Shannon Dine checked out on 89 for Foresters.

Seahorse also enjoyed an 8-1 cup final victory as they dispatched Queens Head B in the division two contest. Seahorse’s Wendy Dawkins scored 152.

Green Dragon beat Stoke Snooker A 6-3 to triumph in the division three cup final, with Teresa Ginn’s 60 game-shot helping them on the way.

Queens Head went one better than last season as the 2017-18 division four cup runners-up claimed this year’s silverware by beating Fox 6-3 in the final.

In the Bishop’s Waltham & District League Andy Underwood’s 17-dart leg helped Park Gate RBL C to a 7-2 victory against Vine in division one.

Bishop’s Waltham SC A were in fine form with Vandelow Page hitting a 103 finish, Will Fisher scoring 180 and Jack Seymour recording a maximum and 13-dart leg in their 6-3 win against Barleycorn A.

Acorn SC A had an 18-dart effort from Nick Harding as they saw off Hedge End Club 5-3.

Brewery Bar lost ground on division two’s top three as they went down 5-4 to Linden Tree B. Rich Roberts hit a maximum for Brewery while Linden’s Rakesh Modha checked-out on 103.

Archie Hughes’ 180 couldn’t prevent his Priory A side from suffering a 7-2 defeat at the hands of table-topping Spike Islander.

Priory C whitewashed Barleycorn B 9-0 in division three.

Black Dog B beat Fox & Hounds 5-4 despite Matt Eales notching a maximum for Fox.