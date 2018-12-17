RNA move to second after victory over WPM A… Vince & Eade gunning for glory 

WPM A dropped to third place in the Gosport Ladies’ Winter League division one after going down 5-4 to RNA.

That’s despite Katrina Butler notching a 140 score for WPM A and they were leapfrogged in the table by their opponents.

RAFA B sit top after a 7-2 triumph over Market House A.

The division’s bottom two teams both ended the year with a loss as Market House B and Glencoe suffered 6-3 defeats at the hands of Carisbrooke and Solent SC A respectively.

Foresters Arms B stay fourth after demolishing Three Tuns 8-1.

Kim Wood set a new season’s high score for division two as she fired in a 164 for New Inn – but couldn’t prevent them losing 6-3 to Eagle.

Leaders Seahorse enjoyed a 6-3 victory against White Horse B while second-placed Queens Head B stay level on points with them after trouncing Solent SC B 8-1.

Queens Head A pulled away from the bottom of the table with a 5-4 win over basement-side Foresters Arms A.

WPM B move level on points with third place after they edged out BRWCA B 5-4.

Foresters Lounge’s lead at the summit of division three was cut to two points after they lost 6-3 to Five Alls, despite Lounge’s Amy Stone scoring 130.

Stoke Snooker A occupy second spot and moved two points clear of third with a 6-3 triumph over Village Home, who had a 69 game-shot from Kat Greensmith.

Jacqui Ewins hit a 140 score to help Green Dragon dispatch Lee CC 7-2 and RAFA A beat BRWCA A by the same margin to move out of the bottom two.

Dragon and Foresters Pub are inseparable in third place, with three other teams tied with them on points, after Foresters overcame White Horse A 5-4.

Market House D’s Claire Fitzgerald checked-out on 60 to inspire her side to a 5-4 victory against Fox in division four.

Foresters Lounge A dispatched Five Alls B 7-2.

Those results put Market and Foresters level on points with table-topping HEDCA who fell to a 6-3 loss against Park Tavern.

Windsor Castle enjoyed a convincing 8-1 triumph over Gosport Pool Arena.

Meanwhile, Vince Aston and Dan Eade are out for glory in the Gosport Men's Winter League pairs contest.

The Phoenix North End B duo will be looking to go one better than the runners-up spot they achieved in the summer competition.

Joining them in the last eight are David King and Phil King (Harvest Home), Adam Lipscombe and Ricky Williams (Admiral Drake B), Paul Morgan and Ian Leighfield (Apsley House), Bruce Baker and Paul Wain (Shearer Arms), Neil Munro and Thomas Stilwell (Pelham Arms), Gary Smith and Lee Scattergood and Adam Fieldman and Shaun O’Donovan (both Jolly Taxpayer C).