Fawcett Inn B are still searching for their first points of the season in Portsmouth Men’s Winter League division five after Rose in June A came from behind to beat them 5-4.

Andrew Stead and Steve Fell both gave Fawcett early leads, writes Lee Todd.

But each time they were immediately cancelled out as Rose’s Dave Holton and Paul Saynor struck.

Ian Saynor put Rose in from for the first time but they were soon trailing again with Colin Hatherley and Cliff Martin on the mark for Fawcett to put them within a leg of victory.

Malcolm Sparks pulled Rose level at 4-4 before his team-mate Jim Dugan took the final leg to bag the points.

Division one leaders Admiral Drake B had to come from behind to triumph 5-4 over Phoenix North End B.

Lee Cook and Lloyd Walker put Phoenix 2-1 up, despite Drake’s Barry Stevens notching an 18-dart leg against Walker.

Danny Smith got Drake off the mark with the next set before Lee Todd restored Phoenix’s two-set advantage.

An 18-dart leg from Adam Lipscombe helped swing momentum to Drake as he won ahead of sets from Ricky Williams and Sam Head, to give them a 4-3 lead.

Dan Eade notched an 18-darter against Williams.

Phoenix’s Lee Smith won the penultimate set to force a decider which Drake’s Mike Symes won with an 18-darter.

Rose in June C maintained their 100-per-cent record in division two with a 6-3 victory over Clarence Gardens.

Jake Amos and Tony Bell put Clarence 2-1 up with sets either side of a Rose win from Liam Jafkins who hit 180.

Rose then seized control as Ron Jafkins, Fon Owen, with a 17-dart leg, Chris Jafkins, who fired an 18-dart leg, Terry Archer and Shaun Roberts, with a 17-darter, rattled off five sets on the trot.

Dan Shambrook took the last set as a consolation for Clarence.

Phoenix Southsea wasted little time in securing victory over Fawcett Inn A in division three.

Neil Loughton, David Mitchell, Jim Scammell, Chris Tait, John Nash and James Scammell were all in winning ways for Phoenix while only Anthony Goodeve could register an early response for Fawcett.

Adam Dungworth took the eighth set as a consolation for Fawcett before John Sullivan won a sixth for Phoenix.

Graham Arms kept pace with division four’s leaders as they beat Stag A 7-2.

Graham stormed into a 7-0 lead thanks to wins from Terry Griffiths, Mark Mihell, John O’Donnell, Allen Watson, Rob Knowles and Martin Simmons and a walkover for Mark Morgan.

Ian Neilson and Mick Neilson took the last two legs for Stag to make the score more respectable.

Steve Houghton (Rutland Arms) threw a 14-dart leg while Kevin Wilson (Milton Arms) notched a 15-darter and 128 finish.

Neil Hallett (Druids Arms A), Shaun O’Donovan, John McCourbie (both Jolly Taxpayer C), Tom Stilwell (Pelham Arms) and Steve Burtenshaw (Phoenix North End C) all registered 18-dart efforts.

For Druids Arms A Brett Smith recorded a 129 finish and Ray Marsh checked out on 106.

Ron Neale (Newcome Arms B) hit a 101 game-shot.

Lee O’Donovan, of Jolly Taxpayer C, fired in two maximums with Lord Chichester A’s Terry Dugan and Neil Munro, of Pelham Arms, also hit 180s.

Martin Clifford, of Druids Arms B, scored 177 and Raven’s Paul Marsh registered 165.