Simon Whitlock fired in 13 maximums and an 11-dart leg as he emerged triumphant from week seven of the Portsmouth Individual League, writes Lee Todd.

The Aussie, who lives in Waterlooville, beat Cosham’s Andy Jenkins in the final having previously dispatched Martin Rees in the last four.

Jenkins, who hit a 115 finish, won his semi-final against Craig McEwan.

Sid Woolgar won the plate contest with Lloyd Walker finishing as runner-up, while Pete Michell and Matt Charman both reached the semis.