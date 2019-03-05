Have your say

Simon Whitlock fired in 12 maximums, a 160 finish and 11-dart leg as he triumphed in week six of the Portsmouth Individual League, beating Richard North in the final.

The Wizard’s path to victory saw him dispatch Steve Baldwin in the quarter-finals, before going on to beat Andy Jenkins in the next round.

North won his semi-final against Charlie Large, having already beaten John Large in the last eight.

North and Jenkins also registered 11-darters.

Rob Collins won the plate contest ,with Steve Harradine finishing as runner-up.

Both Les Wingate and Callum Francis reached the semis.

- LEE TODD