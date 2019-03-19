Simon Whitlock: Wizard shows a bit of magic to win latest round of Portsmouth competition

Have your say

Simon Whitlock triumphed in week eight of the Portsmouth Individual League competition, beating Richard North in the final.

Whitlock had previously overcome Steve Harradine in the semi-finals and Lee Smith in the last eight while North won his quarter-final against Corrine Hammond before going on to dispatch Rob Collins in the next round.

John Large won the plate contest with Ross Hughes finishing as runner-up.

Large reached the final with a last eight win over Les Wingate before beating Dan Jafkins in the semis.

Hughes won his semi against Steve Baldwin having triumphed against Stuart Smith in the previous round.

Whitlock fired in an 11-dart leg and 158 finish while Collins hit nine maximums.

Meanwhile, in the Bishop’s Waltham & District League Paul Wolfe hit a 116 game-shot to help his Spike Islander 1 side into the final of the Les White fours competition.

Their opponents in the final will be Bishop’s Waltham SC A after they progressed from the other preliminary round.

Barleycorn’s Anthony Whettingsteel notched a 167 finish while Park Gate RBL’s Andy Underwood registered a 154 check out.

Portsmouth Darts Series’ Farehamania competition returns for its sixth outing on Saturday, April 13.

A guaranteed £350 top prize will be up for grabs in the men’s competition at Fareham WMC thanks to sponsors Norjon Engineers.

Entry costs £8 per person with prizes for anyone reaching the last eight.

It starts at 2pm and will run alongside a ladies’ event with a £100 top prize and over 50s contest offering £40 to the winner.

Early losers can also take part in a plate competition costing £3 to enter.

Before the main events there will be early bird singles and open pairs competitions costing £3 and £8 respectively.

Doors open at 10am and the first contest starts at 11am.

For more information call Stefan Evrard on 07470 092481.

A top prize of £300 is up for grabs in the Easter Open competition at Waterlooville’s Phoenix Club on Saturday, April 20.

Entry costs £7 with the main event starting at 1pm while there is also a doubles contest for £3 per player at 11am.

Doors open at 9am for breakfast.