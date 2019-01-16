Smith in perfect form… Eade among finals night contenders

Lee Smith has been the form player during the first half division one season.

The Phoenix North End B player leads the aggregate race with a 100-per-cent record, writes Lee Todd.

Two Lord Chichester B players are setting the pace in the race for fastest leg with both Darren Barnes and Richard North having recorded 12-darters, while Andy Newcombe’s 158 finish for Jolly Taxpayer C is the highest of the season so far.

In division two an impressive five players have won every game, Michael Chandler, of King Street Tavern, Pelham Arms’ Tom Stillwell, Asa Norris, of Portland Arms, and Rose in June C duo Chris Jafkins and Liam Jafkins.

Chris Jafkins also has the quickest game with a 14-dart effort while the highest finish is currently held by Fountain’s Laurie Clark with 155.

British Queen’s Mark Cunningham, Thatchers’ Peter Lamb and The Tap’s Paul Boden are the only players in division three not to have lost yet.

A 130 check-out from Alex Hood, of Oyster House, is the best in the third tier and John Andrews, of The Stag B, and The Tap’s Steve Hansford share the fastest leg after finishing games in 17 darts.

Division four’s quickest leg is also a 17-darter, coming from The Raven’s Allen Gaymer. Ron Waters’ 105 game-shot for Froddington Arms is the best finish so far and George & Dragon A’s Robbie Brooks is the aggregate leader having won in every match.

In division five eight players share the best aggregate record with Admiral Drake ‘s Chris Potter, Barley Mow pair Rae Lawson and Peter Roberts, Steve Fell of Fawcett Inn B, Harvest Home trio Dave King, Phil King and Ben Mowatt and Oyster House B’s Neil Osborne all having lost once.

Osborne also holds the best finish so far with a 104 check-out while Phil Mercer’s 14-dart leg for Lord Chichester is the fastest yet.

The individual knockout finals night will be contested by Dean Jones, Danny Smith, Darren Barnes, Dave King, Graham Wheatley, Liam Jafkins, Joe Sweetman and Dan Eade after they all won through from the preliminary rounds.