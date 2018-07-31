Thatchers impress as Drake are well beaten

Have your say

Thatchers triumphed 6-3 over Admiral Drake A in Portsmouth Men’s Summer League division four.

Report by Lee Todd...

Gary Ramshead and Chris Williams gave Thatchers a 2-0 lead but Drake restored parity through Carl Spratt and Terry Phillips.

Thatchers regained the lead with a leg from Paul Hann but once again Drake pulled level as Chris Potter was on the mark.

However that was all Drake could muster as Nick Wild, Peter Lamb and Ross Banbury took the three remaining ties to seal victory.

Rose in June C held off a fightback from Jolly Taxpayer C to beat them 5-4 in a deciding set.

Trevor Rogers got Rose off the mark with an 18-dart leg and despite Steve Ockendon throwing an 18-darter for Taxpayer in the second set he lost out to Daniel Barr.

Rose were soon 4-0 up as Fon Owen notched a 15-dart effort and 106 finish and Ben Huntingdon took the next.

Taxpayer’s Shaun O’Donovan, David Smith, who hit an 18-dart leg, Andy Newcombe and Dan Carter made it 4-4. Rose’s Richard Baker scored 180 against Carter.

Then Liam Jafkins bagged the points for Rose as he won the final set of the match.

Artillery Arms suffered their first loss of the season in division two as they went down 5-4 to Pelham Arms.

Pelham took the lead four times with Neil Munro, Ben Rowley, Steve Greenwood and Thomas Stilwell all edging them ahead but each time Artillery hit straight back through Darrell Manchip, Roy Morran, Graham Davies – 180 – and Shane Filleul.

Pelham sealed the win with a set from Darren Mannell in the final clash.

Jolly Taxpayer B came from behind to beat Leopold Tavern 5-4 in division three.

David Clarke won the opener for Taxpayer before Keith Sault, Andy Broadman, Norman Hollis and Harry Rogers propelled Leopold into a 4-1 lead.

But Taxpayer battled back to claim victory with legs from Alex Adams, Chris Wallis, Tom Money and Phil Morgan.

Michael Chandler (King Street Tavern) threw a 15-dart leg while there were 17-darters from Lee Smith, Dan Eade (both Phoenix North End B), Joe Sweetman (Portland Arms) and Sam Palmer (Shearer Arms), with Eade scoring 180.

Danny Smith (Admiral Drake B) notched a pair of 18-darters and other 18-dart efforts came from Ross Hughes (Lord Chichester B), Jon Davison (King Street Tavern) and Asa Norris (Portland Arms) who scored 180.

Druids Arms were in fine finishing form as Alan Smith hit a 120 game-shot, Ray Marsh checked-out on 112 and George Green recorded a 101 finish.

Leigh Rawlins (Clarence Gardens) fired in a maximum.

Oyster House B are looking for players.

Anyone interested should call Mervin Keen on 023 9282 7456 or email m.keen4@ntlworld.com