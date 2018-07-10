Treble tops for Monk at Farehamania

Have your say

Arron Monk has been crowned Farehamania champion, writes Lee Todd.

The former under-21 PDC world champion, who hails from Andover, clinched the £350 top prize at Fareham Social Club.

Ladies' winner Jane Monaghan, right, and runner-up Clare Cheney

Monk beat Kev Woodward 5-4 in the final having previously overcome Mike Symes in the semis and Rob Norster in the last eight.

Woodward won his quarter-final against Reece Hall before dispatching Gary Stafford in the next round.

Andy Turnbull and Andy Mitchell both reached the last eight.

Monk had treble the reason to celebrate in Fareham as he also won the early-bird singles and the pairs event.

Over-50s winner Steve Jannaway, right, and runner-up Gary Stafford

The 28-year-old beat Jon McCoubrie 3-0 in the final of the former before partnering Richie North to pairs glory.

Portsmouth’s Jane Monaghan triumphed in the ladies’ competition, whitewashing Clare Cheney 5-0 in the final. Liz Atthis and Sam Pike were the losing semi-finalists.

Steve Jannaway edged out Stafford 3-2 to take the over-50s crown.

Woodward and Gary Jeffery both reached the last four.