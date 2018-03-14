Double marathon for charity

IN A bid to raise more than £500 for a cardiac centre that helped her dad, a daughter is running a double marathon.

Zoe Morrall from Portsmouth is running Race to the King to raise money for Wessex Heartbeat, which provides support for babies, children, adults and their families treated at the Wessex Cardiac Centre at Southampton General Hospital.

The 29-year-old said: ‘My dad recently had heart surgery and was home within a week and if he can recover from heart surgery and think about his next races, I can definitely push through and challenge myself to do Race to the King.’

Race to the King is a double marathon along the South Downs Way from the Slindon Estate in Sussex to Winchester Cathedral that takes place on June 23 and 24.

Nick Tuppen, CEO of Threshold Sports, which organises the event, said: ‘Race to the King is all about getting people out and about for mental health and physical wellbeing.

‘It’s a tough challenge for anyone but the spectacular views and great atmosphere will keep everyone motivated.

To donate visitjustgiving.com/fundraising/runzoerun18