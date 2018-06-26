Ex-Pompey striker completes move from the Hawks to Gosport Borough 

MATT TUBBS has left the Hawks and completed a move to join Gosport Borough in a player-coach capacity.

The former Pompey striker has been named assistant boss to Craig McAllister, who has become the manager at Privett Park.

Hawks boss Lee Bradbury admitted it was unfortunate to lose such an experienced player ahead of his side’s first season in the National League.

But Bradbury understands why the 33-year-old has made the move.

He said: 'Obviously, I am disappointed to lose him because he is a proven, experienced goalscorer.

'They are hard to come by but I can fully understand his predicament.

'Looking forward, though, he still wants to play while at the same time he wants to increase his coaching role.

'He is getting towards the end of his playing career and wants to start dipping his toes into the next pond.

'I have been in that position myself in the past so have some sympathy with him. It is fair enough if that is what he wants to do.'

Tubbs made 17 appearances in National League South last season, scoring seven goals.

Although he didn't start as many games as he would have liked, the ex-AFC Bournemouth marksman worked hard alongside strike-partner Jason Prior when involved.

However, with the Hawks bringing in Nicke Kabamba and Alfie Pavey this summer, Bradbury feels it may have prompted Tubbs decision to depart.

The boss added: 'Looking at the strikers we have brought in he probably thought his game time might be limited.

'He still wants to play and that is what you want.

'In his time at the club he has been great both on and off the pitch.’

