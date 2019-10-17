Fareham Heathens prepared for tough test against Havant 2nds

Senior coach Dave Wheaton accepts Fareham Heathens face a tough Hampshire Premier task at Havant IIs.

'We have not played against them in quite a few years,' said Wheaton.

'With their first team in London One South they are a big club with a large pool of players to choose from.

‘After our win against Fordingbridge we have stuck with Cam Guthrie and Rikky Curtis in the centre because this worked well for us.'

The experienced Rob Impey returns from a long leave of absence and is on the bench as backs cover.

Heathens make a few changes in the pack that dominated the Fordingbridge forwards with Graeme Wilson returns to the second row alongside Jacob Bailey.

Tom Macpherson starts at openside flanker, James Whitefield moves to blindside with Harry King returning at number eight.

'We have needed to make changes due to player injuries, however the players returning give us more options with go forward ball,' said Wheaton.

'Our focus this week in training has been support play in attack and I’m hoping our fitness will come through as the game progresses.'

Petersfield are aiming to get their title bid back on track at Fordingbridge after suffering their first defeat.

Losing to new leaders Alton was a setback but ' Field are confident they can make up the lost ground.

The last time the two sides met in the league was three seasons ago when Field ran out 18-32 winners, gaining a four-try bonus point as they battled New Milton to the title.

Field will need a similar win if they wish to keep up their promotion hopes against fourth-placed Fordingbridge.

The home side boast a 100 per cent home record including thumping victories over Eastleigh and Alresford.

It is first time that ‘Bridge have met one of three teams above them, so the match will be an important test.

Field intend to seek dominance through the power and pace of the backs care of a solid platform from the pack.

Alton and Sandown & Shanklin are now the only sides with a 100 per cent record, the latter looking threatening with a game in hand.