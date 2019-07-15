Fidel Edwards admits five-wicket haul against Kent is little consolation after Hampshire toil at Ageas Bowl

Have your say

Fidel Edwards admitted his five-wicket haul against Kent was of little consolation after Hampshire endured another difficult day at the Ageas Bowl.

The former West Indies fast bowler returned figures of five for 118 as the visitors racked up 555 in their first innings of the County Championship division one contest.

After Joe Denly finally departed for 154, Heino Kuhn (95) and Darren Stevens (60) powered Kent to a lead of 146 on day three.

Hampshire had reached 119 for two in their second innings by the close of play.

Ajinkya Rahane scored 42 before Ian Holland and Rilee Rossouw each amassed 37 not out before stumps.

The hosts will resume this morning still 27 runs adrift – and with the game heading for a draw.

Meanwhile, Edwards was pleased to record the 26th five-wicket haul of his career.

However, the 37-year-old Bajan was in no mood to celebrate.

The paceman said: ‘I had to put in some hard yards as that is what the team required.

‘We have been in the dirt for the last three innings and it has been hard for us.

‘It is always good to get a five-wicket haul as it helps the team but it would have been better if we were in a better position.

‘I think we are most disappointed at how they were scoring runs and how quickly they were scoring.

‘It was a good track for batting so it was hard work.’

Hampshire’s first goal this morning will be to get their noses in front.

Edwards acknowledges a draw is the most likely result but has not ruled out a late confidence boost for the home crowd.

He added: ‘The boys have batted pretty well in the end so we will see how we are this morning.

‘We are still behind the game.

‘We just need to keep batting and if we do that the game could be different for us.’

Hampshire batsman Sam Northeast could only manage two runs as England Lions were reduced to 232 for six on day two of their four-day friendly with Australia A at Canterbury.

The tourists posted 397 in their first innings, with former Ventnor overseas player Travis Head hitting 139.