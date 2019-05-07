Red cards

11 footballers who managed to get a straight red card on their nightmare Championship debuts

Speaking from experience, first days at work are never easy. This extends to football too, where a number of Championship players have received a straight red on their debuts, even if they didn't manage to break the photocopier.

Here's 11 players who were given an early bath on their nightmare debuts...

The Scotsman went on to be a real star for the club, but his Blackpool debut went pretty poor. He was sent off for kicking a Doncaster Rovers player in a 3-2 loss at home.

1. Charlie Adam Blackpool 2009

In an eight goal thriller against Nottingham Forest, the Blackpool boy fouled Michail Antonio, and his side were condemned to a 4-4 draw.

2. Tom Aldred Blackpool 2015

A pretty bad one, this was. The midfielder was sent off in the second half against Derby County, for trying to headbutt Rams man Craig Fagan.

3. Rob Bayly Leeds United 2007

The hot-headed defender lived up to his reputation on debut for the Whites back in 2014, who gave away a penalty saw red 57 minutes into a 4-1 away loss to Watford.

4. Giuseppe Bellusci Leeds United 2014

