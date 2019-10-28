48 goals conceded in just three games –but Cowplain still have a sense of humour

POOR Cowplain’s nightmare month continued when they shipped 17 goals for the second week running - but they have kept their sense of humour.

A week after being battered 17-1 by FC Strawberry in the Father Purcell Cup, Cowplain were hammered 17-5 in the Mid Solent League by Wymering.

White belted EIGHT goals with others coming from McIntosh (2), Whittaker (2), Coulton (2), McGowan (2) and Smith.

Cowplain, who replied through Callum Bridle (2), Conner Banks, Mike Saunders and Toby Cooper, have now conceded a whopping 48 goals in just three games.

Prior to their last two outings, they had been beaten 14-1 by Strawberry in the league.

Despite those thrashings, Cowplain were quick to reply to one of Piers Morgan’s tweets on Sunday.

After the TV presenter had tweeted a picture of an Arsenal goal against Crystal Palace which was subsequently ruled out, he stated: ‘No, I won’t be deleting this (tweet) because the goal was perfectly good. So as far as I’m concerned, we won 3-2.’

Cowplain replied: ‘Based on this logic. We feel all of the 17 goals we conceded yesterday were not good so we actually won 5-0.’

On a day of high scores, Carberry thrashed rock bottom Rowner Rovers 15-1 led by Dave Bridger’s double hat-trick. Ash Wheatley and Dave Clarke both struck three times, with Jake Farndell, Richard Flower and Jack Saint also on target.

Burrfields recently won their first league game since January when they beat Rowner 2-0.

Now they have won twice in a row after thrashing Horndean United 10-1 - Jack Palmer leading the way with seven goals.

In the only game that wasn’t totally one-sided, Harvest Home won 3-0 at Meon Milton to go top of the table.

Goals came from Nathan Newer - his ninth in three games - MacGregor and Granger.

Home have now won five games in a row, scoring 32 times and conceding just one.

