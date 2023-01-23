Hawks' Rosie O'Beirne celebrates her goal against Stubbington. Picture by Dave Haines

The Hawks remarkably led 5-0 after only SIX minutes and were 10-0 up in 22 minutes in a one-sided third Hampshire FA Cup tie at Westleigh Park yesterday.

Top scorer Sarah Butterworth struck a double hat-trick as Hawks opened up a staggering 18-0 half-time lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Butterworth was subbed off in the 64th minute, immediately after plundering her eighth goal of the afternoon.

Bella Downing scored five times for Hawks against Stubbington. Picture by Dave Haines

The rout was no massive surprise, given Hawks are top of Division 3 of the Hampshire Women’s League. They have won all eight league games in 2022/23, including 14-0 and 15-0 wins in their last two fixtures. In all, they have plundered 61 goals in those eight games and conceded just twice.

Stubbington, meanwhile, have conceded nine goals in two of their three Division 6 matches this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans admitted the margin of victory against Stubbington ‘wasn’t fair on them, it wasn’t fair on us, and it wasn’t fair on those that came through the door.

‘It was a pointless exercise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chyna Bennett scored twice for Hawks against Stubbington. Picture by Dave Haines

‘You have to take your hat off to them, though, they could have pulled out but they came for the experience.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chloe Dark finished with seven goals - she also netted a first-half double hat-trick - while Isabella Downing ended with five.

Jodie Burchall and sub Shania Moore both scored trebles, with further goals coming from Jazmin Johnson (2), sub Cheyna Bennett (2) and Rosie O’Beirne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans said Hawks had asked the county FA if they could be placed in the top flight of the Hampshire League after reforming their women’s side last year.

Shania Moore netted a hat-trick after coming on as a sub against Stubbington. Picture by Dave Haines

Advertisement Hide Ad

Such a request was ignored, though, and instead they were placed in the third tier.

‘There was talk of integrity and going straight in at Division 1 without earning it,’ recalled Evans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It could easily be questioned, however, about where is the ‘integrity’ of league games ending up 14-0 and 15-0 and a cup tie 31-0?

‘It’s frustrating,’ Evans continued. ‘We tried everything we could to get ourselves in the top flight. There’s not much more we can do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Butterworth, far right, has just scored one of her eight goals against Stubbington. Picture by Dave Haines

‘We just have to play the games our way and try to reach our standards.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hawks have already had one team cancel against them this season - divisional rivals Widbrook Reserves pulling out of a county cup tie.

Evans fears other clubs could do the same when they see Hawks’ recent margins of victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Some teams just play for a bit of fun, they might not want to play us when they see these scores and pull out,’ he stated. ‘Then we don’t get to play, and that’s what our players signed up to do.’