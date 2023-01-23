‘A pointless exercise’ – Havant & Waterlooville women romp to 31-0 Hampshire County Cup victory
‘A pointless exercise’ - that’s how Havant & Waterlooville Women’s manager Ben Evans summed up his side’s 31-0 county cup thrashing of AFC Stubbington.
The Hawks remarkably led 5-0 after only SIX minutes and were 10-0 up in 22 minutes in a one-sided third Hampshire FA Cup tie at Westleigh Park yesterday.
Top scorer Sarah Butterworth struck a double hat-trick as Hawks opened up a staggering 18-0 half-time lead.
Butterworth was subbed off in the 64th minute, immediately after plundering her eighth goal of the afternoon.
The rout was no massive surprise, given Hawks are top of Division 3 of the Hampshire Women’s League. They have won all eight league games in 2022/23, including 14-0 and 15-0 wins in their last two fixtures. In all, they have plundered 61 goals in those eight games and conceded just twice.
Stubbington, meanwhile, have conceded nine goals in two of their three Division 6 matches this season.
Evans admitted the margin of victory against Stubbington ‘wasn’t fair on them, it wasn’t fair on us, and it wasn’t fair on those that came through the door.
‘It was a pointless exercise.
‘You have to take your hat off to them, though, they could have pulled out but they came for the experience.’
Chloe Dark finished with seven goals - she also netted a first-half double hat-trick - while Isabella Downing ended with five.
Jodie Burchall and sub Shania Moore both scored trebles, with further goals coming from Jazmin Johnson (2), sub Cheyna Bennett (2) and Rosie O’Beirne.
Evans said Hawks had asked the county FA if they could be placed in the top flight of the Hampshire League after reforming their women’s side last year.
Such a request was ignored, though, and instead they were placed in the third tier.
‘There was talk of integrity and going straight in at Division 1 without earning it,’ recalled Evans.
It could easily be questioned, however, about where is the ‘integrity’ of league games ending up 14-0 and 15-0 and a cup tie 31-0?
‘It’s frustrating,’ Evans continued. ‘We tried everything we could to get ourselves in the top flight. There’s not much more we can do.
‘We just have to play the games our way and try to reach our standards.’
Hawks have already had one team cancel against them this season - divisional rivals Widbrook Reserves pulling out of a county cup tie.
Evans fears other clubs could do the same when they see Hawks’ recent margins of victory.
‘Some teams just play for a bit of fun, they might not want to play us when they see these scores and pull out,’ he stated. ‘Then we don’t get to play, and that’s what our players signed up to do.’
Next up for Hawks is a league fixture with Gosport Falcons next Sunday. It will be Falcons’ second visit to Westleigh Park this season, having already been caned 10-0 in a League Cup tie in November.