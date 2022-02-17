Keith Woodland (130221-56)

The unbeaten table-toppers took on second-placed Hatton Rovers and won 2-0 though goals Jamie Langley and Luke Mawson.

That result allowed Padnell Rovers to leapfrog Hatton after a 6-0 caning of AFC Fairfields Reserves thanks to Taylor Keens (2), Jamie Labrow, Jordan Derry, Jake Hampton and Jack Winslade.

After the previous week’s first win of the season, rock bottom King George Rovers slumped to an 8-0 loss to AFC Prospect Farm Rangers. John Wake and Harry Regan both netted twice with Blake Bicknell, Tom Cross, Leon Porter and Ryan Doran also on target.

Freehouse B claimed a comfortable 5-0 victory over Horndean United Reserves - all the goals coming in the first half.

Centre half Pete Jones got the scoring underway with an audacious free kick from the halfway line - a feat that he’s already achieved on more than one occasion this season.

In the absence of Craig Shaw he also impressed in defence, earning him the man of the match plaudits.

Gulusan Karapinar doubled the lead and top scorer Ben Pascoe made it 3-0 after receiving a pass from strike partner Ross Phelps and volleying in.

Pascoe added a fourth from the penalty spot after Luke Hobby’s shot had been handball.

The final goal came when Hobby swung in a corner which was diverted into his own net by a Horndean defender.

Southsea United remain top of Division 2 despite a 3-2 loss to Cosham Trades, who are now six points behind with two games in hand.

Tommy Tierney, Vaughnie McGee and Morgan Easen netted, with Jake Knight and Fred Penfold replying.

Connor Jeffery and Luke Chalcraft gave Old Boys Athletic only their second league win, 2-0 against Freehouse Reserves.

Mother Shipton are just a point behind Division 3 leaders AC Copnor with two games in hand after beating the table-toppers 4-3 despite a red card for Ian Lamb. On target were Freddie Kemp (2), Dan Edwards and Dave O'Donnell. Callum Zikmund, Junior Kamara and Brad Hartill replied.

A Charlie Ruffell double was enough to keep AFC Lakeside in second place in Division 4 after a 2-1 win over Watersedge Park, Ben Jewell replying.

Prince of Wales remain top after a tight 4-3 victory over Jubilee Reserves thanks to goals fromwere Andy Cameron, Glyn Cooper, Sam Redman and Mark Whitwick.

Five 19-year-olds were on target as Fleur De Lys defeated Fratton Trades Reserves 5-1 - Harry Beckingham, Harry Bamber, Harrison Robbins, George Wallis and Jacob Oldfield.

Two headers helped Horndean Hawks gain all three points in Division 5 with a 2-0 win against AFC Fairfields. First, George Laskey nodded in from a Mitch Coleman corner and Olly McCormack added a second.

Al’s Bar after fifth after a 4-0 victory over FC Fenix thanks to Lincoln Batchelor (2), Jason Plomer and Dean Heir.

AC FC moved to within a point of Co-Op Dragons Reserves after beating them 3-0 to record their third straight win. On target were Zack Mathtews, Adan Sage and Dom Calvert.

Leaders Freehouse A remain 100 per cent after a 9-0 thrashing of Waterlooville Wanderers thanks to Will Connole (3), Bradley Willett (2), Jason Shrewsbury (2) and Chris Browne (2).

A man of the match performance from two-goal Ibrahim Jamal helped AFC Eastney to a 3-2 victory against Saturn Royale. Kieron Wilson also netted with Ethan Mortimer and Nathan Craig replying.

Danny Rimmer netted four times as North End Cosmos marched into the semi-finals of the Portsmouth & District FA Victory Cup with an 11-0 drubbing of Meon Valley League Louie Jeff struck a hat-trick while Ross Kidson and Remi Cake both netted twice.

Compiled by Paul Oastler

