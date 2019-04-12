AFC Lovedean complete cup double… FC Lakeside hold nerve to win on penalties

Have your say

AFC Lovedean secured two trophies in four days – claiming the Portsmouth Cup and the Hampshire cup.

Lovedean took on Cross Keys Reserves in the PDFA Junior C Cup at Moneyfields, writes Paul Oastler.

Freehouse Reserves won the PDFA Vase. Picture: Kevin Shipp

Captain Darren Smith put Lovedean ahead with a superb finish.

They then went further ahead with a thumping header from Josh Sweetman.

Just before half-time Luke Thomas picked up a poor back and fired a low shot under the keeper.

In the second half Thomas made it four when a defensive slip up allowed him to lob the Keys keeper.

FC Lakeside won the Junior B Cup. Picture: Kevin Shipp

Keys did pull a goal back.

Thomas missed a penalty but he took his second chance to seal his treble with a simple finish to make it 5-1.

Four days later they completed the double when they faced faced Alver Athletic in the Hampshire Junior Cup

Having to defend heroically throughout the game, they negotiated wave after wave of Alver attacks to keep themselves in the game, and had chances of their own to take the lead in a game that the opposition definitely edged.

Lovedean captain Darren Smith lifts the Junior C Cup. Picture: Kevin Shipp

With the game goalless after 80 minutes, super sub Stu Meyer tapped in from close range to give Lovedean a shock lead, only for heartache moving into injury time as Alver eventually broke down Lovedean’s resistance.

The game went to penalties and despite captain Darren Smith having his penalty saved, Lovedean held their nerve and won 5-4 on penalties to be crowned county champions.

Man of the match went to Lovedean’s keeper Ollie Nash pulling off several crucial saves.

Lovedean’s penalty scorers were Luke Chalcraft, Lee Blackhall, Josh Sweetman, Stu Meyer and Bruce McAdam.

The Lakeside goalkeeper makes the all important penalty save. Picture: Kevin Shipp

They will go for a hat-trick of trophies when they take on Jameson Arms in the Adelaide Cup at Moneyfields.

Division three leaders FC Lakeside retained their PDFA Junior B Cup with 5-4 win on penalties against WISPERS. The game finished 2-2 after extra-time with Lakeside’s goals from Sam Emeney and Harry Keeler.

The Victory Cup saw a 4-1 victory for AFC Portchester against Wicor Mill on Wednesday.

Portchester took a slender 1-0 lead into the break with a goal from Jake Pepall but had keeper Jack Hampson to thank for a fantastic save.

Wicor started the second half strong and were rewarded with a penalty which Brad Stokes tucked away.

Portchester then were rewarded with their own penalty and Moulay Freeman calmly struck home after a retake.

AFC Lovedean won 5-1 against Cross Keys. Picture: Kevin Shipp

Billy Butcher finished off a great move and Pepall made it four direct from a corner for Portchester to seal a league and cup double.

Another cup victory for the Portsmouth Sunday league saw Freehouse Res lift the PDFA Vase trophy with a 2-1 win against Duke of Connaught.

On target for Freehouse were Jack Davies and Mauro Morais.

In the league last Sunday AFC Portchester lost only their second league game of the season when goals from Bill Cobb and Liam Howe for Kerley Builders saw them go down 2-1.

In division one a double banker victory over Bowood saw AFC Southdowns level at the top with Broad Oak Social.

The first match saw them gain a 4-2 win with goals from River Boam, Micheal Viggor and two from Dan Brennan with Mario Hassan replying for Bowood.

In the second match a Danny Hayter goal was not enough for Bowood with Brennan and Carl O'Hagan scoring for Southdowns.

FC Lakeside moved three points clear at the top of division three on Thursday with a 4-1 victory over AFC Portchester Res. Liam Spencer, Micheal Cushway and a double from Frank Wilson gained the victory. Also in division three a rare Mark Slaughter goal and one from Rich Norman saw CO-OP Dragons put a dent in FFC title hopes with a 2-1 win.

AFC Eastney consolidated their mid-table position after a high-scoring 7-7 draw with AC FC. Barry Jeans and Mike Granger both scored a hat-trick.

Freddy Penfold got the other with Cliff Little getting man of the match for Eastney.

In division five Padnell Rovers secured a 9-1 win in their last game of the season to occupy second place with goals from Jamie Ladrow, Jordan Labroe, Jordan Derry, Noah Lacey, a double for Joe Spencer and a hat-trick from Wayne Hickley.

Portsville Park enjoyed a 6-1 win against Shelford Rovers with doubles from Dan Sibley and Liam Newman and one a piece from Sam Redman and Matt Spyrou.