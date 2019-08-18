AFC Portchester chairman Paul Kelly to consider own future if results don't improve

Have your say

Chairman Paul Kelly admitted he’ll consider his future if AFC Portchester fail to meet promotion ambitions.

And the Crest Finance Stadium chief added he’ll sit down with manager Mick Catlin to plot a way forward following Saturday’s disappointing 4-1 loss at the hands of Alresford Town.

The Royals sit 13th in the Wessex League premier division table following two defeats in their opening three games.

Coupled with an early FA Cup exit, that represents a disappointing start to the campaign for a side with lofty aspirations.

'I will sit down with Mick Catlin this week and discuss the way forward,' said Kelly.

'Hopefully, I will hear the right answers.

'This is the fourth or fifth season when I have been confident that we would get promoted at the start.

'For some reason, though, we haven't been able to get it right on the pitch.

'Maybe I have to question my judgement and consider whether it is time for me to step aside.

'It is not something that I want to do.

'All I want is the best for the club.

'It is still early in the season but I don't want a repeat of last year when it was virtually all over for us by the end of August.

'I don't understand it because this is the best squad the club has ever had.’

Ellis Martin gave Portchester a 32nd-minute lead from the penalty spot at Alresford, but that was as good as it got for the visitors.

Catlin is equally disappointed with events.

'It’s my job to get results on the pitch, not the chairman’s, and I take full responsibility for the current form.

'Paul has given me the tools to do the job so can hardly take any blame.

'In reality it’s the third league game and we all know it isn’t good enough.'

Simon Woods grabbed a brace as Fareham maintained their excellent unbeaten start with a 4-2 home win against Fleet Town.

Curt Robbins and Lewis Stockford also found the net for the Reds.

Ten-man Horndean forced a 2-2 draw at Portland United.

A problem with their main power supply meant Baffins Milton Rovers were forced to postpone their game against Brockenhurst at the PMC Stadium.

In division one, United Services stormed to a 4-1 win against Totton & Eling at the Victory Stadium.

Tom Jeffes (2), Jay Ripiner and Dan Sibley grabbed the goals.

Petersfield Town slipped to a 3-2 home defeat against early pace-setters Andover New Street.

Matt Low and Jake Bourton scored for the Rams.