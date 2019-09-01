AFC Portchester have something to cheer in FA Vase... Horndean get first win of campaign

AFC Portchester provided some much-needed cup cheer with a 4-1 FA Vase first qualifying round win at New Milton Town.

After disappointing FA Cup and Wessex League Cup exits, manager Mick Catlin was relieved to see his team enjoy some knockout success.

The visitors had to come from behind against the Wessex League division one hosts after they took the lead in the 13th minute.

By half-time, though, the Royals had hit back with goals from Dan Wooden and Mike Turvey.

Portchester sealed their passage into the next round with two goals in the final 10 minutes from Wooden and Adam Cripps.

Fareham Town are also in the hat following their 2-0 success against Whitchurch United at Cams Alders on Friday night.

The Reds left it late by grabbing both their goals in the final six minutes.

In front of a larger-than-usual crowd the tie looked like it was heading for a replay.

But on 84 minutes Lewis Stockford crossed to the far post where Simon Woods steered a header just inside the upright.

Luke Slade sealed the win at the death.

Marvin Orepo scored late on to seal a 1-0 upset for Petersfield Town against Wessex League premier division AFC Stoneham at Love Lane.

A late goal gave Western League Sherborne Town a 3-2 win against United Services at the Victory Stadium.

Tom Jeffes and Tom Cain scored for the Sailors.

Bobby Scott grabbed a brace as Horndean secured their first league win of the season with a 3-0 success over Hamworthy United at Five Heads Park.

Dan Sackman also scored with a bullet header.

‘I was able to have my first good night’s sleep for a while,’ said manager Michael Birmingham.

‘We showed glimpses of getting back to what we were about last season.

‘It was a thoroughly-deserved win and in the end it could have been by a few more.

‘The players were hungry, aggressive and hunted the ball down.

‘Gradually we are getting players back from injury and that makes a big difference.

A late Jason Parish goal proved enough to earn Baffins Milton Rovers a 1-0 win at Bournemouth Poppies.