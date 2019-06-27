AFC Portchester, Horndean and Fareham handed home advantage for Wessex League openers

Have your say

AFC Portchester, Horndean and Fareham Town will all enjoy home advantage on the opening day of the Sydenhams Wessex League season on Saturday, August 3.

The Royals open up at home against Shaftesbury looking for a big improvement on last season's disappointing campaign.

They began the season with ambitions of promotion but fell well short of those expectations.

There will be a lot of pressure on manager Mick Catlin to deliver this time around because the club are ambitious to climb the non-league pyramid.

Horndean, runners-up last season, and manager Michael Birmingham will be wanting nothing less from his side again.

They face a tough opener against Lymington Town at Five Heads Park in what is regarded by many as the match of the day.

Manager Pete Styles is hoping to avoid many of the struggles he faced last season at Fareham Town.

If he can put a regular side out then the Reds should make progress.

They entertain Bournemouth Poppies in their first game.

Baffins Milton Rovers will travel to newly-promoted Amesbury Town for their first encounter.

In division one, United Services Portsmouth visit relegated Andover New Street.

Petersfield Town are also on the road to Laverstock & Ford.

Meanwhile, Baffins have been handed a tough opening to their defence of the Wessex League Cup.

Steve Leigh's side lifted the trophy by beating Portland United in last season's final.

The second-round draw sends them to Bashley, which is never an easy place to get a result.

Horndean have a first-round tie at Cowes.

And if they win that will face Isle of Wight opposition again in the shape of Newport at Five Heads Park.

Fareham will enjoy home comforts against Christchurch, while AFC Portchester journey to AFC Tadley.

United Services Portsmouth will welcome Folland Sports to the Victory Stadium.

Sydenhams Wessex League opening fixtures

Friday, August 2

Division one

Fawley AFC v Downton

Saturday August 3

Premier division

AFC Portchester v Shaftesbury

AFC Stoneham v Portland United

Alresford Town v Cowes Sports

Amesbury Town v Baffins Milton Rovers

Bashley v Fleet Town

Brockenhurst v Tadley Calleva

Fareham Town v Bournemouth

Hamble Club v Christchurch

Horndean v Lymington Town

Solent University v Hamworthy United

Division one

Alton v Pewsey Vale

Andover New Street v US Portsmouth

Andover Town v Totton & Eling

Bemerton Heath Harlequins v New Milton Town

Hythe & Dibden v Whitchurch United

Laverstock & Ford v Petersfield Town

Newport IoW v Verwood Town

Ringwood Town v East Cowes Vics

Romsey Town v Folland Sports

Wessex League Cup draw

First round

AFC Stoneham v Alton

Alresford Town v Laverstock & Ford

Cowes Sports v Horndean

East Cowes Vics v New Milton Town

Fawley AFC v Lymington Town

Petersfield Town v Verwood Town

Romsey Town v Hamworthy United

Totton & Eling v Solent University

Second round

Amesbury Town v Petersfield Town/Verwood Town

Bashley v Baffins Milton Rovers

Bemerton Heath Harlequins v Andover Town

Bournemouth v Downton

Brockenhurst v East Cowes Vics/New Milton Town

Cowes Sports/Horndean v Newport IoW

Fareham Town v Christchurch

Hamble Club v Pewsey Vale

Hythe & Dibden v Ringwood Town

Portland United v Fleet Town

Romsey Town/Hamworthy United v Alresford Town/Laverstock & Ford

Shaftesbury v AFC Stoneham/Alton

Tadley Calleva v AFC Portchester

Totton & Eling/Solent University v Andover New Street

US Portsmouth v Folland Sports

Whitchurch United v Fawley AFC/Lymington Town