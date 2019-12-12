AFC Portchester on the road again as they look to keep the pressure on teams at the top

Have your say

AFC Portchester are keen to maintain their momentum as they again clock up the miles.

The Royals’ last four Wessex League games have all been away due to Crest Finance Stadium postponements.

It’s five in a row this weekend as Mick Catlin takes his title hopefuls to a Shaftesbury side fresh from beating Fareham last weekend.

Portchester have won their last three away games - at Amesbury, Fareham and Bournemouth - and Catlin wants another one.

‘All the time we keep winning it puts the pressure on the teams above us,’ he said.

‘It is so tight at the top every point counts.

‘Frustratingly, every time we get an opportunity to move into the top two games have been called off.

‘If we can put points on the board from our games in hand it will get us up there.

‘We need to win to stay on the pace.

‘Expectations will be on us at Shaftesbury, just like at Bournemouth in our last game.

‘We came away from there with three points and with players missing.

‘Our aim is to do the same again.’

Alresford might well hold a seven-point lead at the top, but they have played more games than everyone else in the top 10.

Last weekend’s 5-0 thrashing at Portland - following on from a 7-1 loss at Fareham and a 4-1 caning at Horndean - will have given everyone in a tightly-congested chasing pack extra confidence.

Portchester and Christchurch are the two sides in that pack who would overtake Alresford if they won their games in hand.

The Royals have been given a massive boost by the return of Alex Baldacchino after an 18-month lay-off with a knee injury.

The striker marked his return with the only goal at Bournemouth and, to Catlin’s relief, he hasn't suffered any reaction.

Jason Parish and Nathan Paxton are expected to return to the squad.