AFC Portchester prove too strong for Watersedge

In the senior division of the Portsmouth Sunday League, AFC Porchester gave their goal difference a boost in the race for the title with a 9-0 victory over Watersedge Park.

Portchester were dominate in the first half, with Craig Ralph and Billy Butcher running the show in midfield.

And it wasn't long before they took the lead when Charlie Deluci collected a cross and smashed the ball in off the post.

Mouly Ousman then got their second from a corner.

Lincoln Pepall got Portchester’s third direct from a corner-kick.

Then, after good play through the middle, Ousman played Micheal Cunningham in and he ran on to chip the keeper.

Just before half-time, Ousman scored his second with a penalty to make it 5-0.

In the second half Watersedge upped their game and had several chances.

But Portchester keeper Jack Hampson was also in fine form, making two good saves to keep Watersedge at bay.

Portchester made a triple substitution with the introduction of Harry Birmingham, Mitch Frost and Tom Scott and the switch paid immediate dividends as AFC made it 6-0 through Birmingham.

Frost, on his debut, made it 7-0 by latching on to a through ball and firing home.

Birmingham then scored his second and Portchester’s eighth, before right-back Winslade completed the scoring with a volley following a corner.

The result sees Portchester move within three points of leaders AFC Southbourne after they lost 3-2 to Wicor Mill.

In division two, leaders DDC Utd beat Fleur De Lys 8-1.

On the scoresheet for United were George Carnell and Mohammad Rahman (both with two), a hat-trick from Jagjit Singh and one from Si Massiah.

Another team in division two to hit eight were Freehouse Res.

They overcame Castle United 8-1, after the game was 1-1 at half-time.

The second half saw Freehouse dominate, with their seven goals coming from joint-man-of-the-match Bradley Willet (5), Terry Boscoe and Callum Harman.

The other goal came from Andrew Oliver.

Football for Cancer (FFC) beat Hatton Rovers 4-1 at Rugby Camp in division three.

FFC started strongly, taking a two-goal lead in the first 12 minutes following goals from Liam Gooding and Calvin Swan.

Hatton settled into the game but spurned several good chances created.

FFC then went further ahead just before the break when Mitch Austin fired home a free-kick.

The second half was more even, with both sides missing chances.

But with 20 minutes to go FFC went further ahead with a fine individual goal from Gary Thorn.

Shortly before the end D Newby netted a deserved consolation for Hatton.

Also in division three, FC Lakeside enjoyed a 6-2 win over mid-table rivals Prospect Farm Rangers.

For Lakeside, Kane Green netted a hat-trick, with Harry Keeler (2) and Sam Emeney also scoring.

Second-placed Freehouse A took on third-placed AC FC in division four, with Freehouse gaining all three points with a 2-1 victory.

Ben Gauntlett and Tom Dunks scored for Freehouse.

Also in division four, AFC Lovedean made it nine wins in a row with a 1-0 triumph over Fratton Trades.

Veteran Andy Redman scored the only goal of the game.

Portsville Park leapfrogged Quays at the bottom of division five with a 5-3 win over North End Lions.

Liam Newman, Sam Redman, Matt Spyrou and Dan Sibley (2) netted for Portsville.

- PAUL OASTLER