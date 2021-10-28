AFC Portchester sign prolific Wessex League striker and bring in Gosport Borough’s Mike Carter on loan

Gosport Borough's Mike Carter has signed for AFC Portchester on loan to regain match fitness. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

They have brought in the pacy Clayd Roach, one of the Wessex Division 1’s leading marksmen, who goes straight into the squad for this weekend’s Premier Division trip to Blackfield & Langley.

Boss Dave Carter has also brought in Mike Carter on loan from Gosport Borough in a bid to help the midfielder regain match fitness.

With captain Steve Ramsey starting a three-game suspension for last weekend’s second-minute red card at Horndean, Carter is also in the squad for the trip to the Waterside.

Roach began the season in stunning style for Folland, belting 16 goals in just 10 league and cup appearances. That haul included league hat-tricks against Verwood and Fleet Spurs and four against Premier strugglers Hythe & Dibden in the Wessex League Cup.

Despite that superb run, Roach left Folland last month and has spent the last few weeks playing for Sway in the top flight of the Hampshire League. There he struck twice on his debut - Sway beating Hayling 8-5 - and in all has six goals in four outings.

He will now get the chance to see if he can impress in the Wessex top tier.

‘He’s quick and we’re lacking some pace,’ said Carter. ‘He can play on either wing or up front - I think Folland converted him from a winger to a central striker.’

Striker Ryan Pennery, currently on loan from AFC Totton to try and regain match fitness, could be a doubt for the weekend after coming off injured in the midweek win against US Portsmouth.

Pennery only lasted 25 minutes following a collision with keeper Dylan Kramer as they both chased a through ball.

Carter, meanwhile, hasn’t played first team football for Gosport this season due to injury, though he has had recent minutes with the club’s under-23s.

Portchester came from behind to beat US 4-1 on Tuesday and Carter said: ‘I thought we dominated both halves but we were a little sluggish in the first. Falling behind gave us a kick and we put on an extra 20 or 30 per cent.

‘We need to take that second half performance into this weekend.’