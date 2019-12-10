AFC Portchester to play Moneyfields in last 16 of Hampshire Trophy

Moneyfields Reserves have been drawn away to AFC Portchester Reserves in the last 16 of the Hampshire Trophy.

Moneys produced one of the results of the third round last weekend when they travelled to defending Bournemouth League champions Bournemouth Manor and won 4-2.

Den Penfold maintained his record of scoring a hat-trick in every round so far with three more goals to take his seasonal tally to 21.

Both Moneys and Portchester’s second strings were in the Wyvern Combination Premier Division last season.

But Moneys took the decision to move to the Hampshire Premier League in the summer, and so far have won all 10 of their Division 1 matches.

There could be a repeat of last season’s Hampshire Intermediate Cup final - the tournament now known as The Trophy - in this season’s fourth round.

That’s because Whitecroft & Barton have been drawn at home to either Aldershot club Traco or Bush Hill, whose scheduled tie was postponed last weekend.

Bush completed an HPL and HIC double last season by beating Whitecroft 4-1 in the final at Winchester City FC.

But the reigning Isle of Wight League champions are in good form and last weekend thrashed Hayling United 7-2.

Infinity, meanwhile, are still chasing a possible four trophies.

In addition to the HPL title, they are also through to the quarter finals of the HPL Cup and next month start their defence of the Southampton Intermediate Cup.

They will also fancy their chances of reaching the Hampshire Trophy quarter finals having been handed a home draw against a Northwood St Johns side currently fifth in the Isle of Wight League.

Other ties: Overton United v Alton Town Reserves, Colden Common v Hamble Club Reserves, Clanfield v Whiteley Wanderers or Sholing Reserves, Shanklin v Fawley Reserves, Brading Town v Frimley Select.

Ties to be played on Saturday, January 4 (1.45pm).

*

