Bognor suffer FA Trophy extra-time loss to Orient

BOGNOR’s FA Trophy dream came to an end as they suffered a 2-1 extra-time loss against Leyton Orient at Nyewood Lane.

Macca Bonne thought he’d scored an 85th-minute winner for the visitors, but Jimmy Muitt netted three minutes later for the Rocks to take the tie into extra-time.

However, National League outfit Orient took the lead again in the 105th minute through Josh Koroma and Bognor exited the competition at the second-round stage.

Meanwhile, Horndean defeated local rivals Petersfield 4-2 at Five Heads Park in the Wessex League premier division.

Miles Everett, Danny Boyle and Josh Maloney gave the Deans a 3-0 lead at half-time.

The Rams responded in the second period and got two goals back through Josh Wycherley and Luke Kendall, but Maloney netted his second to wrap up the three points for Horndean.

Mick Catlin’s first league game as joint-boss of AFC Portchester ended with a 3-1 win over Hamworthy, while Baffins Milton Rovers lost 2-0 to Shaftesbury.

In the Southern League east division, Moneyfields suffered a 3-0 defeat at Marlow.