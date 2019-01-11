Catlin lauds influence of AFC Portchester skipper Ramsey

Have your say

AFC Portchester manager Mick Catlin has lauded the efforts of Steve Ramsey since making him captain.

That’s despite the experienced midfielder signing dual forms with Southern League Moneyfields.

The former Hawks and Gosport Borough ace appeared for Dave Carter's side against Paulton Rovers in midweek.

Ramsey impressed as The Dover Road side ran out 5-1 winners.

And his ability to be a steady influence on those around him is a key attribute Catlin admires.

'I have known Steve a long time and he was with me at Gosport Borough,' said the Royals boss.

'He joined us then probably after having his best season with the Hawks.

'Steve is a good creative midfield player who is possibly playing at a level below where he should be.

'He is a Portchester lad and has a big influence in the team.

'With us now having a much younger side his experience is invaluable.

'Taking on the captain's armband has brought a bit more out of him.

'His style is not one that involves shouting and balling but more of leading by example.

'He has got a lot of young legs playing around him but they need organising.

'From my point of view it is good to have someone out on the pitch who can see things and make the necessary changes.

'He is there to organise them and holds things together for us.

'When Steve is playing well so does the rest of the team.'

Catlin admitted that this season hasn't panned out exactly as planned.

In August, there were hopes of gaining promotion.

But those aspirations have since dissolved away, with the Royals currently sitting fifth in the Wessex League premier division – 20 points behind leaders Sholing.

'Our recruitment during the summer wasn't great,' added Catlin.

'We made a few mistakes and some players were not here for long.

'When joint-manager Ian Saunders left we decided to change our expectations.

'It has taken a bit of time to start building the squad back up.

'There are still 20 games to go and we want to win as many of them as we can.

'If we can finish above last season's sixth-placed finish then we regard it as a successful season.'