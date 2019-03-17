Horndean firmly took up the gauntlet laid down by Michael Birmingham by beating Alresford Town 4-1 at Five Heads Park.

The Deans boss has challenged his team to remain unbeaten for the rest of the season.

If they can achieve it then they will earn the Wessex League premier division runners-up spot behind champions-elect Sholing.

A Harry Jackson double, an effort from Jack Maloney and an own goal earned the home side their success.

‘It was a very good win in the worst possible conditions,' said Birmingham.

‘At times, we lacked a bit of fluency but that was down to the weather.

‘For us it was a much-needed three points and good to get back to winning ways.

‘Once we scored our second goal it looked like the weight of the world had been lifted off our young players’ shoulders.’

Meanwhile, Baffins Milton Rovers stormed to a 3-0 win against 10-man Portland United at the PMC Stadium.

The home side coped well playing their second game in three days.

Baffins took control in the first half, with Max Paddon and Brandon Miller netting before the visitors had a player sent off on the half-hour after clashing with Callum Dart.

Ashton Leigh sealed the three points with a 60th-minute volley to keep his side on track for a top-six finish.

AFC Portchester striker Mike Turvey struck five minutes from full-time to salvage a 1-1 draw at Hamble Club.

Fareham Town missed a penalty in their 1-1 stalemate against Lymington Town at Cams Alders.

Lewis Stockford saw his first half spot-kick brilliantly saved by the goalkeeper.

The Reds trailed at the break but Ash Tattersall came up with an equaliser after half-time.

'Although it was another draw I was pleased with the way we handled the difficult wind,' said manager Pete Stiles.

‘I was pleased with the way we dug in to get a share of the spoils.

‘On another day we could easily have had all three.

‘We are unbeaten in seven games but five of those have been draws.’

In division one, goals from Harry Sergeant, Dec Seiden, Josh Smith and Tyler Binns earned United Services Portsmouth a 4-1 win at Alton.

Petersfield Town beat Fawley 3-1 at Love Lane.