Horndean wary of Godalming’s threat

MICHAEL BIRMINGHAM is wary of the threat Godalming Town possess ahead of their FA Cup extra-preliminary round tie at Five Heads Park.

The Sussex outfit are a side the Deans boss knows well from his time at Bognor.

Horndean head into the clash confident following Tuesday night’s 4-1 victory over Hamble Club.

Regardless, Birmingham is expecting a stiff test against Godalming.

The manager said: ‘They’re a club I know quite a lot about from when we got to the play-offs with Bognor. They have players like Pat Cox and Darren Wheeler.

‘On Tuesday, Hamble had a few players missing but you can only beat what is put in front of you.

‘However, our performance was the opposite from Saturday’s loss to Christchurch.’

Jack Maloney starts a three-game suspension after being dismissed in last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Christchurch, while Miles Everett is serving the last match of his ban.

However, Ashley Harris is available for selection after returning from holiday.

Meanwhile, AFC Portchester are bidding to continue their unbeaten start to the campaign and advance into the next round of the FA Cup at AFC Stoneham.

The Royals drew 2-2 with Baffins Milton Rovers earlier in the week.

Fareham meet Frimley Green at Cams Alders, while United Services Portsmouth host Andover Town at the Victory Stadium. Petersfield make the trip up the A3 to Guildford Town.