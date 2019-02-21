Have your say

Mick Catlin insists AFC Portchester will need to show heart and desire to beat Fareham Town in their Wessex League premier division contest at Cams Alders on Saturday (3pm).

The derby dubbed ‘El Creekio’ is usually a close-fought tight affair.

Earlier in the season the two teams fought out a 0-0 draw at Portchester.

Catlin is hoping the occasion will inspire his team back to winning ways.

He said: ‘I can't remember the last time we won.

‘We are the ones creaking at the moment, making lots of mistakes and getting punished for them.

‘Our confidence has been knocked a little and that happens when you have a young team that isn’t winning.

‘We just need to get a few more players back.’

The Royals saw striker Nathan Kirby back in the midweek defeat at Lymington Town.

He played last season but hasn’t been available so far this season. He will give the side added experience and physical presence up front.

Catlin is hoping injured pair Adam Cripps and Josh Warren will recover in time to play.

Central defender Craig Hardy, however, is suspended.

The Portchester boss added: ‘Both teams are looking over their shoulders and need the points.

‘It should be an entertaining affair with both teams going out to win it.’

The home side will relish the chance to pile more misery on their neighbours.

They will be in confident mood after their excellent 5-3 home win against Alresford Town.

Michael Birmingham will be insisting on greater resolve from Horndean on their visit to Christchurch on Saturday (3pm).

His side threw away a three-goal lead against 10-men in the 3-3 draw at Bemerton Heath Harlequins.

The Deans boss added: ‘We have to make sure we concentrate and stop giving away stupid fouls.

‘In all fairness, though, we could have had double figures in the first half.

‘At Christchurch we will need to be a bit braver.’

Baffins Milton Rovers are aiming to end their winless run against Bemerton at the PMC Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

In division one United Services Portsmouth host Whitchurch United at the Victory Stadium (3pm).

Petersfield Town entertain lowly Andover Town at Love Lane(3pm).