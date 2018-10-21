Young makes bizarre penalty stop on AFC Portchester debut 

Ryan Young made a penalty save in bizarre circumstances on his debut to help AFC Portchester to a 2-1 Wessex League premier division win over Brockenhurst.

With the Royals leading 2-0 on 74 minutes, the ex-Hawks keeper brought down a visiting striker inside the area.

Although Young saved the first spot-kick and hosts subsequently went up the other end and scored, the referee ordered the set-piece to be retaken.

That was because Portchester midfielder Steve Ramsey was sent off for protesting the decision but was still on the pitch.

However, the second spot-kick was struck against the post.

Mick Catlin admitted it was a crazy situation and was pleased with Young’s Royals bow.

The joint-manager said: ‘I have never experienced such a crazy situation.

‘Ryan saved the first penalty and we broke up the other end to score a third goal.

‘Then it was brought to the referee's notice that Steve Ramsey was still on the pitch.

‘So he disallowed the goal and ordered the penalty to be retaken

‘Their second attempt bounced back off the post.

‘Ryan had a good debut, talked well and helped organise things at the back.’

Although Brockenhurst pulled a goal back six minutes later, Dan Simmons’ second-half double proved enough to keep the Royals in second spot.

Meanwhile, Jason Parrish’s brace earned Baffins Milton Rovers a 2-0 win at Team Solent.

The striker gave the visitors the lead on 11 minutes, hooking Robbie Taw's cross into the net.

Two minutes later the normally-reliable Ashton Leigh had a penalty save for Steve Leigh’s visitors.

Parrish added his second goal two minutes into the second half and stretched Baffins’ unbeaten run to five games.

Manager Leigh said: ‘It was a very satisfactory performance and another clean sheet.

‘We dominated the game for long periods but can be more clinical in finishing off our chances.’

Fareham Town slipped to a 4-0 defeat at Hamble Club.

Alfie Lis was on target for Horndean in their 2-1 home defeat to Portland United.

In division one, Harry Potter and Josh Smith scored consolation goals for United Services in their 6-2 loss against Hythe & Dibden at the Victory Stadium.

Goals from Will Essai and Harry Giles proved in vain as Petersfield Town slipped to a 3-2 reverse against East Cowes Vics at Love Lane.