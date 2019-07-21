Air ambulance to treat fan forces Gosport Borough's friendly against Oxford United to come to early end

The arrival of an air ambulance forced Gosport Borough's pre-season friendly against Oxford United to come to an early end on Saturday.

A member of the crowd had to be airlifted to hospital from Privett Park with 20 minutes remaining.

Borough led 3-1 at the time and manager Lee Molyneaux was pleased with the way his team grew into the game.

The hosts fell behind after nine minutes when they conceded a penalty.

By half-time, however, they’d hit back to get their noses in front.

On 39 minutes George Barker threaded the ball through to Joe Lea who equalised with a composed finish.

Four minutes later Barker put Borough ahead when his low drive beat the U’s keeper.

Three minutes into the second half, Lea was brought down in the area and Sam Argent made no mistake with his spot-kick.

Meanwhile, Moneyfields continue to look impressive with a 2-0 win against National League South visitors Tonbridge Angels at Dover Road.

Ryan Pennery and a Scott Donnelly penalty scored the goals.

Manager Dave Carter is feeling quietly confident heading into their Southern League division one east campaign.

He said: ‘We have had two good wins this week against teams playing in higher leagues.

‘I knew with the players signed that we would have goals in our team.

‘That looks like being the case.

‘Even more pleasing is the way we have dominated the games and Tonbridge didn't really have a clear-cut chance.’

Moneyfields continue against United Services at Dover Road on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Miles Everett grabbed a hat-trick as Horndean beat Westfields 4-2 at Five Heads Park.

Harry Jackson also found the net for the hosts.

A Mike Turvey first-half double earned AFC Portchester a 2-0 win against a young Pompey XI side at the Crest Finance Stadium.

Fareham Town were given a tough work out in their 3-0 defeat by Chichester City at Cams Alders.

The Reds are now looking forward to their derby against Gosport Borough on Tuesday night.

United Services enjoyed a 6-1 win against Hampshire League side Paulsgrove.

Elliot Turnbull (two), Jay Ripiner, Jack Chandler, Frankie Paige and Tom Jeffes scored the Sailors’ goals.

Baffins Milton Rovers crashed to a 5-1 defeat at Hartley Wintney.