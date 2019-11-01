Ambitious AFC Portchester’s new boardroom unveiling ‘a huge success’

AFC Portchester have officially opened their new boardroom at the Crest Finance Stadium.

The stunning new facility was unveiled to over 70 guests and spectators attending their Sydenhams Wessex League Premier Division game against Fleet Town on Saturday, October 26.

AFC Portchester's new facility

This new building is the latest piece in the development of the stadium – which boasts not only the best facilities in the Sydenhams Wessex League but is one of the finest non league grounds in the south of England.

The new boardroom, which will also be used for private functions, boasts wall to ceiling glass windows which offer unobstructed views across the pitch from the half way line.

The windows open out on to a decking area where guests can also watch the action from.

Inside, the new building has enough room to host up to 70 guests, and it has its own bar and toilet facilities, as well as being fully accessible for disabled guests too.

AFC Portchester's new facility

The new development on the east side of the stadium also includes a new fully enclosed media box and new tannoy system for use on matchdays.

The boardroom was officially unveiled before the game with Fleet, with a three course lunch served to invited guests - which included Wessex League

officials, club sponsors and those who had helped in the construction of the new building.

AFC Portchester chairman Paul Kelly believes the completion of the new boardroom marks another important milestone in the development of the club.

He said: ‘It is our stated aim to get into the Southern League as soon as possible and then climb the non league pyramid system – and eventually get to the National League South.

‘This new boardroom will not only ensure we have the facilities to compete at those levels but it will also ensure off the pitch our facilities are excelling and setting new high standards for others to try and match.

‘I am extremely proud of how far this club has come and when you look at our stadium now I believe we truly have facilities which are the best certainly at our level but also better than most clubs in this area.

“The facilities are also helping to ensure we attract the right people on the pitch to take us forwards and I am sure the facilities we have will play their part in our successes as we go up through the leagues.

‘I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has supported this project – whether it has been with finances, materials or work hours to get this project over the line.

‘It has taken incredibly hard work to create this fantastic new facility and the club is indebted to so many people for helping to make this happen.

‘The unveiling day was a huge success and it showed once again the support this club has and the number of people working with us to improve our facilities and take this club forwards.’

