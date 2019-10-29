Ambitious Infinity delighted to carry on being drawn against higher division clubs in cup competitions

INFINITY get another chance to test themselves against Wessex Premier League opposition tonight – with even stronger opponents on the horizon.

The ambitious Hampshire Premier League high-fliers recently went close to knocking Baffins Milton out of the Portsmouth Senior Cup.

They led their two divisions higher hosts three times, only for Baffins to snatch a third leveller in the 94th minute and then win on penalties.

Tonight Infinity travel to Baffins’ Wessex top flight rivals Horndean for a Russell Cotes Cup tie.

That is not the end of their cup ties against higher division opposition, though - next month Infinity travel to Southern Leaguers Winchester City in a Southampton Senior Cup tie.

And if they do beat Horndean tonight, their reward will be a trip to holders and three divisions higher Sholing!

‘You could say the cup draws haven’t been kind to us, but these are the sort of games we want to be playing all the time,’ said Infinity boss Danny Thompson.

‘Playing Baffins and Horndean is what we aspire to. We’ve got a strong squad that could hold our own in the Wessex Premier. I’m not saying we’d finish top six but we’d hold our own.

‘Hopefully in two or three years time that’s where we’ll be.’

Infinity will be taking their strongest squad possible to Five Heads Park tonight - led by 18-goal ex-Southampton striker Jamie White - with Thompson unsure what Horndean side they will face.

‘I know Michael Birmingham well and he texted me yesterday to say he’s making 10 changes and giving fringe players a chance,’ he said.

‘I don’t know if he’s having me on, but I do know that any side Michael puts out will be well organised. They’ve got a strong squad so whatever side we face will be a good one.

‘But we’ll be confident. We played Baffins on a night when they had a strong side out and we should have won.’

